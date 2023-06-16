Home » Early diagnosis and timely therapies, these are the needs of people with rheumatoid arthritis
Health

Early diagnosis and timely therapies, these are the needs of people with rheumatoid arthritis

by admin
Early diagnosis and timely therapies, these are the needs of people with rheumatoid arthritis

It is estimated that they are approx 300mila people in Italy suffering from rheumatoid arthritisa chronic immune-mediated inflammatory disease that causes pain, stiffness, swelling and loss of joint function, with approximately five thousand new diagnoses each year.

To find the best ways to manage rheumatoid arthritis it is important to listen to those living with this condition and explore new solutions to overcome the impact of the disease.

It is the objective of a round table organized by the pharmaceutical company Galapagos to better understand the real impact of rheumatoid arthritis and identify the most pressing clinical needs that are addressed during diagnosis and treatment.

«Fortunately, today there are targeted treatments, for chronic use, capable of slowing down or even blocking the progression of the disease. But they must be administered immediately to have the greatest effect. Unfortunately, the general practitioner still too often delays the diagnosis and wastes precious time, not suggesting immediate referral to the specialist. And unfortunately the disease progresses,” he explains Antonella CelanoPresident of theNational Association of People with Rheumatological and Rare Diseases (APMARR).

The presence a Eular underscores Galapagos’ commitment to developing effective therapies to improve patients’ lives and the meeting was an opportunity for an update on recent developments in the rheumatoid arthritis treatment landscape and potential implications for clinical practice. “Poster presentations and publication of abstracts during the congress reinforce Galapagos’ commitment to the immunology and rheumatoid arthritis patient and healthcare professional community,” he comments. Daniele D’Ambrosio, Head of the Galapagos Immunology Therapeutic Area. “We are focused on advancing treatment options for chronic and debilitating immune-mediated diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and are excited to present further analyzes on the efficacy and safety profile of drugs at this year’s Eular Congress.”

See also  Elastic and rejuvenated skin thanks to this food which would contain vitamin B3 and which would also protect the nervous system

In the video:

  • Antonella CELANO, President of the National Association of People with Rheumatological and Rare Diseases (APMARR)
  • Daniele D’AMBROSIO, Head of the Therapeutic Area of ​​Immunology of Galapagos

You may also like

Goodbye wrinkles without creams and treatments: skin health...

Tumors, an ad hoc cure is needed for...

Beer: Is Non-Alcoholic Beer Really Healthier? And what’s...

Mediberg Srl / Ministry of Health

Rome Caput Skate. In Colle Oppio from Sunday...

He goes to the hospital for a toothache,...

published in the Official Gazette four decrees

Transfusions of young blood: do they really fight...

Blue sails, the most beautiful sea in Sardinia,...

ADUC – Health – Article

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy