early diagnosis is essential

A disease that today is the fourth cause of death from cancer in Western countries, a neoplasm that saw 14,500 new cases in Italy in 2022, a pathology that is difficult to treat: the diagnosis of pancreatic cancer, the birthday of which is celebrated tomorrow, November 16th. world day, is still very scary and often arrives when the carcinoma is already in an advanced stage. To increase the possibilities of treatment, early diagnosis becomes central: doctors and researchers at the Humanitas clinical institute in Rozzano know this well, as they engage daily in projects that aim to intercept the neoplasm in its initial stages, to identify those at risk to be monitored through prevention programs, the exploitation of innovative technologies and the development of new therapies. This disease «represents a challenge for research, given the insufficient progress made in early diagnosis and treatment, – highlights prof. Alberto Mantovani, president of the Humanitas Foundation for Research. – Immunological therapies, for example, which represent a real revolution in oncology, have not had a significant impact in the treatment of pancreatic cancer.”

A pathology destined to grow due to various factors: on the one hand the genetic component – which involves 10% of cases – on the other incorrect lifestyles, smoking and other pollutants, as well as an unbalanced diet. “Today we know that some categories of people are more at risk of developing pancreatic cancer because they belong to families where there are more cases of this neoplasm or because they are carriers of mutations that are involved in the development of pancreatic cancer”, notes Dr. Silvia Carrara, head of the Humanitas ultrasound endoscopy program and president of Aisp, the Italian Association for the Study of the Pancreas. A study published in the journal “The American Journal of Gastroenterology” was recently dedicated to this very topic, a study in which several Italian centers collaborated, including the Humanitas clinical institute, the Pancreas Center of the San Raffaele hospital and the Pancreas Institute of the Integrated University Hospital of Verona. 154 people at increased risk enrolled in the Italian Aisp registry participated in a three-year surveillance project conducted with magnetic resonance imaging and echoendoscopy: 8 cases of cancer were found with 5 operable at diagnosis and 3 diagnosed at a very early stage.

A result that gives us hope for the future and highlights once again the importance of scientific research: to raise citizens’ awareness of this issue, the “Tulips of Research” campaign began on 8 November with doctors, researchers and Humanitas patients who planted purple tulips in the hospital garden, the color of pancreas research, while the solidarity number 45591 is active until November 26th, with which it is possible to donate 2 euros via SMS or 5 or 10 euros from a landline in support of the projects of the clinical institute based in Rozzano.

Share this: Facebook

X

