Early palliative care in onco-haematology (29/05/2023)

Early and simultaneous palliative care consists of an innovative therapeutic-assistance model to be included in the standard oncological therapeutic pathway within two months of the diagnosis of an advanced stage of the disease. Haematologists, oncologists, palliative care specialists, biologists, nurses, psychologists and patient associations spoke about it at the event “Early palliative care in hemato-oncology: the new response to the needs of patients and caregivers” by Fondazione Gimema – Franco Mandelli Onlus, organized under the patronage of scientific societies and associations including AIL Italian Association against Leukemia, Lymphoma and Myeloma. In fact, palliative care has enormous importance also from the point of view of the doctor-patient relationship and the patient’s involvement in therapeutic choices. According to estimates, at least 150,000-180,000 cancer patients in our country need palliative care every year and it is probable that this demand will undergo a progressive increase.

«Palliative care is a fundamental component of the National Health Service, an essential and recognized response in the context of the reform of universal health coverage, as effective treatments also in the process of relieving pain and suffering in those living with a neoplastic disease» declares Mario Luppi of the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia. «There is various evidence in the scientific literature which demonstrates that the early integration of palliative care leads to a significant improvement not only in the quality of life but also in life expectancy in patients with advanced tumor disease. In a study conducted on over 200 patients affected by acute leukemia, in Modena, the EPC intervention (the so-called Early Palliative Care) has been shown to reduce physical symptoms, increase awareness of the disease prognosis and treatment goals, reducing the therapeutic persistence. Despite the benefits, it emerges from the real-life data that in daily clinical practice the use of this service is still very late. Hence the need to implement palliative care training programs for hematology-oncology specialists.

The aims of early and simultaneous palliative care are the global management of the patient, the caregiver and the family; treatment of all symptoms, including pain; the accompaniment of the patient’s psychological and spiritual experience during the most advanced stages of the disease. Digital technologies, such as the alliance platform launched by the GIMEMA Foundation in 2021 and active 24 hours a day, which guarantees remote clinical monitoring and timely and secure communication between doctor and patient, can be of great support to the palliative care network in our country.

The conference was also an opportunity to present to the national and international scientific community, “Attention and Grace. Communication experiences in early palliative care in oncology and hematology”, a work for sale online which collects in video format the interviews of ten family members of oncological and hematological patients, followed in the innovative EPC model (Early Palliative Care), and related insights.

Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash