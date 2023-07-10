Early Prime Day: Blink Video Doorbell, smart doorbell with a 43% discount!

Although the Prime Day 2023 will take place on11 and 12 July, Amazon ai offer Prime customers (you can sign up by following this link) various advance promotions, as in the present case. With this offer, you can take the smart doorbell home with you Blink Video Doorbell for only €39.99with one 43% discount compared to the recent lowest price of €69.99.

Blink Video DoorbellCompatible with Alexa, can be connected to your existing doorbell or used as a standalone unit at the entrance to your home. This device allows you to receive notifications and calls directly on your smartphone or on any device in your home automation network.

Being part of the Amazon Alexa ecosystem, Blink Video Doorbell it can be easily integrated with other smart devices of the line EchoFor example Echo Show. This will allow you not only to receive notifications, but also to see who is ringing your doorbell directly from the screen of your Echo Show.

Blink Video Doorbell is equipped with a videocamera HD 1080p which offers sharp and clear images. Also, thanks to his infrared module, can ensure high quality night vision. The unit also includes a two-way audio module that not only detects sounds, but also emits them, allowing you to answer whoever is ringing the bell.

Working with two AA rechargeable batteries, Blink Video Doorbell it is designed to last many months on a single charge. Additionally, the process of removing, recharging and reinstalling is extremely simple and takes only minutes. IP54 certified, Blink Video Doorbell it is weather resistant, making it ideal for installation outside your home.

This offer is just one of all those that you can find on the vast Amazon catalogue, where it is possible to discover a substantial selection of products at discounted prices, from the latest technological innovations to household products, from clothing to entertainment, including the best gaming TVs. We also strongly suggest that you continue to follow us for upcoming offers Prime Day 2023which, we recall, will be held on 11 and 12 July.

And if you want to keep up to date with the latest offers and promotions, we advise you to follow our area dedicated to offers, where we report the best deals on the net every day.

