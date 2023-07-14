Early-stage breast cancer, new therapy reduces risk of recurrence

Il 70 percent of all breast cancers are hormone receptor positive (HR+) and HER2 receptor negative. I am tumors that can be curedespecially if the cancer is in its early stages, keeping an eye on women who may be more at risk of getting cancer again.

“We talk about early stage breast cancer when there has been no metastatic spread, i.e. there are no distant metastases,” he explains. Lucia DelMastro, Full Professor of Medical Oncology, University of Genoa and Clinical Director of Medical Oncology, IRCCS San Martino Polyclinic Hospital of Genoa. «In the initial stage of the tumor, after surgery, the post-operative treatment, the so-called adjuvant treatment, is decided on the basis of a series of factors that help us understand what the risk is that these women could develop metastases. About 15% of HR+/HER2- tumors are at increased risk of developing metastases and today we have a new therapy to reduce the risk of recurrence even in these cases”.

The new drug is called abemaciclibe in combination with adjuvant endocrine therapy reduces the risk of recurrence by 35 percent.

“Abemaciclib treatment in combination with endocrine therapy has been shown to significantly reduce the risk of recurrence in patients with early stage breast cancer but with a high risk of disease recurrence,” he confirms. Valentina Guarneri, Full Professor of Medical Oncology and Director of the School of Specialization in Medical Oncology, University of Padua. «The fact that there is a reduction effect on the risk of distant metastases is an absolutely relevant aspect, because we know that the distant metastasis event is the one that most conditions the prognosis of these patients. So what we expect is that this treatment will be able to increase the proportion of patients recovered”.

The last few decades have marked a profound change in the diagnosis, assistance and treatment of breast cancer: just think of the possibility of accessing programmed screening programmes, progress in surgery and increasingly targeted therapies on the type of breast cancer and that take into account the needs of the patients. The availability of abemaciclib as the first new therapy in combination with adjuvant endocrine therapy for nearly two decades represents an important step forward for the perspectives of patients with high-risk HR+/HER2- EBC.

In the video:

Lucia DEL MASTRO, Professor of Medical Oncology at the University of Genoa and Clinical Director of Medical Oncology at the San Martino Hospital in Genoa

Valentina GUARNERI, Professor of Medical Oncology and Director of the School of Specialization in Medical Oncology University of Padua

