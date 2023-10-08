Home » Early Warning Signs of Disease: How to Spot Them Years in Advance
Early Warning Signs of Disease: How to Spot Them Years in Advance

by admin
According to scientists, certain signs can indicate the early arrival of a disease before it is diagnosed. These early signs can develop many years in advance and affect many people. Researchers have identified a pattern that allows the identification of these unmistakable signals, which can help predict the onset of a disease.

Recent research conducted by English scientists revealed that more than a third of patients who were diagnosed with type 2 diabetes had already experienced high blood pressure or respiratory tract infections. Additionally, about a fifth of the individuals analyzed had heart problems and infections in the nose, ear, or throat. Doctor Adrian Heald from the University of Manchester explained that these signals can predict the onset of the disease much earlier.

Early diagnosis plays a crucial role in treating diseases, including type 2 diabetes. It is estimated that over 3 million people in England and Britain have this disease, leading to the NHS spending £10 billion annually on its treatment. With diabetes, individuals’ blood sugar levels become too high due to abnormal insulin production in the body.

Currently, there are five identified signs that increase the likelihood of developing diabetes, including high blood pressure, respiratory tract infections, heart disease, asthma, and infections in the eye, nose, and throat. Early diagnosis is essential, as it allows individuals to make necessary lifestyle changes and potentially avoid getting sick and needing extensive treatment.

In summary, scientists have discovered certain signs that can indicate the early arrival of a disease, allowing for early diagnosis and intervention. Identifying these signs can help individuals make lifestyle changes and potentially prevent serious illnesses from developing.

