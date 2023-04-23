Earth Day is celebrated today, but in a month Italy will have already used up all the natural resources of 2023

On April 22, 1970, the day the first Earth Day was celebrated, we only needed one planet. Today, 53 years later, almost two would be needed to satisfy the consumption of the world population. The estimates are from the Global Footprint Network, a network of associations that measure the ecological footprint of human beings. Every year, experts calculate the so-called Earth Overshoot Day, i.e. the day on which the Earth runs out of natural resources that it is able to regenerate in the course of a calendar year. The date varies continuously depending on how quickly resources are being exploited. And yet, the trend does not leave too much room for interpretation: from the 1970s to today theovershoot day was achieved more and more rapidly. In 1971, the first year to be calculated, the date fell on December 25th. In 1980, November 8. In 2000, on September 25th. In 2022, July 28th. «We have to rethink the concept of well-being and really ask ourselves if the quality of life is always and only determined by consumption», he explains to Open Alessandro Galli, senior scientist of the Global Footprint Network and responsible for the program for the Mediterranean area.

Countries compared

L’overshoot day it is calculated by comparing two elements: the ecological footprint of human beings and the biocapacity of the planet. The ecological footprint measures the amount of productive land required by a population to support their activities and consumption. The Earth’s biocapacity, on the other hand, includes all those natural and renewable resources actually available and which the planet is able to regenerate cyclically. The data from the Global Footprint Network is quite clear: the rate at which humans are exploiting the Earth’s resources has reached unsustainable levels. “Over the past 50 years, economies have grown beyond what the planet can bear, requiring the equivalent of 1.75 planets in terms of resources and ecological services in 2022,” adds Galli.

In order not to create imbalances, each citizen should have an ecological footprint of around 1.6 hectares. Yet, more than 80% of the world‘s population lives in countries with an ecological deficit, in the sense that they use more resources than their ecosystems are able to generate. It is also true that there are big differences between one country and another. To earn the black jersey is Qatar, whose overshoot day it fell on February 10th. Things are not much better for the United States, which ran out of resources for 2023 on March 13th. If the whole world lived like in Russia, Earth Overshoot Day would be April 19th. For China, the date moves to June 2. “This immoderate use of resources has consequences and leads to the destruction of wild species habitats and the decline of biodiversity, threatening the well-being of current and future generations,” Galli points out. According to the latest report of the Wwfover the past 50 years wildlife has declined by 69% globally.

Credits: Global Footprint Network

The Italian case

It’s Italy? Estimates say that by May 15 our country will have already consumed all the natural resources of 2023 and will be in debt for the rest of the year. The average ecological footprint of an Italian is 4.3 hectares, more than double the 1.6 hectares considered sustainable. In other words, if the whole world adopted the lifestyle and consumption levels of the Italians, we would need the equivalent of 2.7 planets. «This figure is a wake-up call: it tells us that we Italians consume much more than we do fair share of the planet’s resources. Consequently, we are called to reduce consumption and redistribute resources», comments Galli. In particular, there are two sectors that weigh on Italy: the food sector (alone responsible for 31% of the average footprint of an Italian) and the transport sector (responsible for around 25%). «These data do not tell us that we must reduce our quality of life – specifies the scientist -. Rather, they tell us that we have achieved it in an unsustainable and inefficient way». To prove it, just look at ai dati her on food waste, according to which every Italian throws away an average of 67 kilos of food every year.

In recent years, some progress has been made. «The level of environmental awareness of the Italian population seems to be very high and growing – comments Galli -. In 2019, we became the first country in Europe to make sustainability and the climate crisis compulsory subjects in school for ages 3 to 19.” Added to this are the ambitious objectives set at European level with the Green Deal, the package of measures aimed at reducing the emissions of the 27 member countries. Provisions that Italy has often tried to oppose or modify downwards, starting with the new regulation on polluting cars. “I have watched this debate with bitterness, because I believe that we have not understood the extent of the changes that are necessary to make our societies sustainable”, underlines the Global Footprint Network scientist.

Credits: Global Footprint Network

The solutions are there

But what are the indicators that allow you to move – forward or backward – the date of theovershoot day? Experts identify five: cities, energy, food, planet and population. Within each of these macro-sectors there are an infinite number of sustainable solutions and alternatives. Any examples? Halving the world‘s food waste would give us 13 more days on the calendar. While the so-called “15-minute city” – where all essential services can be reached on foot or by bicycle – would save us another 11 days. Or again: reforesting 350 million hectares of land would move the date by 8 days. Small individual gestures are then added to the decisions that are up to governments and companies. For example in energy production, one of the main driver of climate change. According to expert estimates, abandoning fossil fuels and reducing CO2 emissions by 50% would allow us to postpone theovershoot day more than three months (93 days).

Simply put, there are solutions. It’s just a matter of implementing them more and better than what has been done so far. And it is perhaps for this reason that the theme chosen this year for World Earth Day is «Invest in our planet». A transversal appeal, addressed to governments, companies, associations and citizens. «It is an invitation referred to all of us, regardless of our role in society. We all have a personal interest in making sure that the Earth is not destabilized,” Galli points out. «The natural capital available on our planet, to date the only habitable capital we have, is the real engine of our economies. Consequently, ensuring that natural resources are in good repair is key to our social well-being.”

Credits: Global Footprint Network

Cover photo: ANSA/Pierpaolo Ferreri | The dry river Po near Castel San Giovanni, Piacenza (March 25, 2023)

Read on about Open

Read also: