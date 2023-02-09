The standard window of opportunity has closed but some residual miracle is perhaps still possible for those who are not on the sad list of over 20,000 dead in the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria.

ANSA Agency The first is the presence of air spaces for breathing. Balzanelli (Sis 118) but recovery is difficult due to post-trauma stress (ANSA)

Much more than the 72 hours that rescuers consider on average the deadline beyond which it is almost impossible to find survivors under the rubble have passedbut the strength of life manages to exceed the statistical average even with freezing temperatures and without water. And the miracle happened for Mohammed, 9 or 10 years old, extracted alive after 80 hours from the rubble of a collapsed four-story building in the Elbistan district of Kahramanmaras, place of the epicenter of the earthquake of February 6 and which has so far recorded in total 650 aftershocks. Fragile and dehydrated, with the pajamas and striped socks he’s been wearing since that night, but already with that drip that means life as he’s being carried away on a stretcher. The applause of the crowd celebrated another rescue that seems miraculous to Belen, in the devastated province of Hatay. The men of AFAD, the Turkish Disaster Management Authority, unearthed an entire family, father, mother and three children, after 82 hours. Beren, on the other hand, is six years old, pulled out in Gaziantep by the National Disaster Response Force (Ndrf) team, the Indian emergency response body, which is collaborating with the Turkish government in the most affected areas.

ANSA Agency See also The Syrian regime finances itself with racketeering and drug trafficking Almost 63,000 injured so far. Race against time. Erdogan makes mea culpa: ‘At the beginning there are problems with the relief efforts’. Stop Twitter after the protests. Green metal coffins lined up in Gaziantep cemetery. A 12 year old alive after 62 hours. Extracted alive by the Italians two boys in Antioch. ALL VIDEOS Mattarella-Tajani conversation on aid. THE PHOTOS (ANSA)

The videos of the rescuers’ mobile phones send back the images of the impossible rescues that go viral on social networks and on websites around the world and no one thinks anymore about pixelating the faces of the children, a must for correct online communication. Those frightened faces that in an instant become smiling when they see the light again are the very image of beauty in the black hole that has swallowed thousands of Turks, Syrians, and some unfortunate passing foreigners. There is still no news of Angelo Zen, the Venetian entrepreneur whose traces have been lost in Kahramanmaras, nor of the family of six people of Syrian origin but with Italian citizenship whose disappearance was only learned yesterday.

“We are in contact with the families and the firefighters are doing everything possible,” said the foreign minister Antonio Tajani who constantly informs on the state of research and to whom Zen’s family has delegated the management of the news. Meanwhile, aid to the survivors takes on a more structured form. Nearly 30,000 people have been evacuated from Kahramanmaras by coach, train and plane to accommodation facilities in various parts of Turkey. And the first supplies to Syria have also been unblocked. The first humanitarian convoy with the UN insignia passed through the Bab al-Hawa border crossing towards the areas controlled by the rebels, but the controversies over the international sanctions imposed on Damascus in 2011 have not subsided, denounced today also by the Salesian missionaries according to the such as “international solidarity has mobilized but does not always find the way to reach the ultimate recipients”. The UN also reiterates that emergency aid in Syria, where there are 11 million people in need of assistance, “must not be politicized”.

Secretary General Antonio Guterres announced an appeal for donor support to the affected Syrian population. A European mechanism has also been activated, the EU said, for humanitarian aid to Turkey and Syria. Italy and Romania they have already presented a plan that provides for the supply of tents, sleeping bags, mattresses, beds, food and winter clothes. A small contribution also comes from those who have been extracted from the rubbleAnd. “I will make coffee for everyone”, she promised the rescuers who rescued her from the rubble of her apartment, a woman from Antakya who was buried for 83 hours. “Grandma don’t worry, I know it’s so difficult to be without your little girl but now I’m here”, said a 12-year-old Turkish girl who lost her mother and her entire family, and was reunited with her sick grandmother aged 83. Stories of ordinary heroism.

ANSA.it A deformation, i.e. a rift that extends for 300 kilometers along the East Anatolian fault, was caused by the earthquake that occurred on February 6 between Turkey and Syria. “The two plates, the Arabica and the Anatolian, have moved by three metres, but the energy released by the fault has caused a very strong deformation along 300 kilometers”, seismologist Aybige Akinci, of the National Institute of of Geophysics and Volcanology (Ingv). (HANDLE)

ECONOMIC LOSSES OF OVER 4 BILLION DOLLARS

Economic losses caused by the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria could exceed $4 billion. This was stated by the rating agency Fitch. “Economic losses are difficult to estimate as the situation evolves, but they seem likely to exceed ‘$2 billion and could reach $4 billion’ or more,” he said.

THE ITALIAN OF WHICH THERE IS NO NEWS YET

The Italian Angelo Zen60 years old, from Veneto, is still missing