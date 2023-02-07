The overall provisional toll of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria has risen to at least 6,256 confirmed dead. The respective authorities have announced that the confirmed victims in Turkey are 4,544 and in Syria 1,712. This was reported by the Turkish agency for disasters and emergencies Afad, as reported by Anadolu, announcing that the injured are 26,721 and the buildings destroyed 5,775.

Digging continues while the tremors don’t stop. There is an Italian who is still missing from the appeal. “He is Angelo Zen, from the province of Vicenza, we are in constant contact with the family”, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told Tg3 in connection with the Farnesina Crisis Unit.

According to the WHO, the total death toll could reach 20,000. In Turkey, added the Turkish vice president Fuat Oktay, as reported by Anadolu, the wounded are 20,534.

“The needs are enormous, it’s a catastrophe and everything is needed: blankets are needed to face the harsh winter, food, hygiene kits and basic necessities”. This was told in an audio testimony by the coordinator of Terre del Hommes in Aleppo, Najibhayat Kahale. “Four schools in the area are heavily damaged and unusable. Another 53 are partially damaged, while 16 schools have been redesigned to become temporary reception centres”, he adds.

A mother and her two daughters were pulled alive from the rubble after 33 hours in Hatay, one of the areas hardest hit by the earthquake that hit southeastern Turkey. She makes it known Anadolu by making it known that while they were being transported to the hospital, the heart of one of her daughters stopped beating but the girl was later revived. Ankara has announced that the victims of the earthquake are at least 3,549 while the people rescued are at least 8,000.

Over 8,000 people have been saved in Turkey after the earthquake. They have been at least 300 tremors recorded between Turkey and Syria starting at midnight. Within 13 hours the strongest was a magnitude of 5.5. This is indicated by the list on the site which constantly updates the seismic situation in the area, managed by the University of the Bosphorus with the Kandilli Observatory, the Institute for Earthquake Research (Krdae) and the Regional Center for Monitoring and Evaluation of Earthquakes and tsunamis (Bdtim). Of the aftershocks recorded so far, there have been three with a magnitude of 5 or greater, and at least 34 with a magnitude of 4 or greater.

“I am close with all my heart to people affected by the earthquake in #Turkey and #Syria. I continue to pray for those who have lost their lives, for the wounded, their families, the rescuers. May the concrete help of all of us support them in this immense tragedy”. Pope Francis affirmed it today in a tweet.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the state of emergency for three months in the 10 provinces of southeastern Turkey that were affected by the earthquake.

Another fault has been activated on the border between Syria and Turkey and was responsible for the second strong earthquake recorded yesterday morning, namely the one of magnitude 7.5 at 12:24 (11.24 in Italy). Seismologist Alessandro Amato from the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (Ingv) told ANSA. “That earthquake – he added – occurred on a fault that is located further north than the eastern Anatolian one, between 70 and 80 meters long”.

The new fault caused a displacement of the ground up to 10 meters. Seismologist Alessandro Amato from the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (Ingv) told ANSA.

28 hours after the earthquake, a woman and her three children were pulled from the rubble of a collapsed building in the Nizip district of Gaziantep in southern Turkey. The Turkish media report it. Meanwhile, around the destroyed building, the relatives are waiting for news of their loved ones still under the rubble. Last night’s earthquakes struck 10 provinces, with its epicenter in the southern city of Kahramanmaras.

“The Crisis Unit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs tracked down all the Italians who were in the earthquake zone. But one. We are still looking for one of our compatriots in Turkey for work reasons. Until now, the Farnesina has not been able to get in touch with him”. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani wrote on Twitter.

Joe Biden called the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and reaffirmed the willingness of the United States to provide all necessary assistance “to our NATO ally in the face of this tragedy”. The president extended condolences on behalf of the American people to those who were injured or lost loved ones in the earthquakes. Biden also stressed that “US teams were rapidly deployed to support Turkish search and rescue efforts and coordinate assistance to those affected by the earthquake”.

Freezing temperatures, snow and rain they are also hampering the efforts of rescuers, in both countries. Even reaching areas close to the epicenter in Turkey is proving incredibly difficult. There are fears that the highway leading south is unsafe after the strong tremors and transit has all been shifted to a winding mountain road. Local civil protection has desperately tried to get ambulances and rescue teams through, but the route is clogged with trucks and people trying to escape. The roads are bumpy, with deep fractures. And as a result of the earthquake, a large fire broke out last night in the port of Iskenderun (Alexandretta), a coastal town in southeastern Turkey, perhaps due to the fall of some containers in the port caused by the earthquake. Meanwhile, Ankara, despite everything, found the time to arrest four people for “provocative posts aimed at creating fear and panic” published on social networks in southern Turkey. In fact, anger had been expressed by citizens in the southern province of Hatay for the slowness of relief efforts, also confirmed by the mayor of the city