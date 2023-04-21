Earthquake in Catania, strong shock

The earthquake felt in Catania at 14:06 has an estimated magnitude of 4.5: the event was located in the sea, about 6 kilometers from the Ionian coast at the height of Aci Castello, at a depth of about 20 km. Raffaele Azzaro, seismologist of the Etna Observatory of the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (Ingv) explains it to ANSA: “It is a low magnitude for an earthquake of a tectonic nature. The shock was felt throughout eastern Sicily and in the inland areas up to Caltagirone due to the depth and proximity to the coast of the epicenter”.

Earthquake in Catania, the shock felt live

“It is an event of a tectonic nature most likely linked to the long fault system that extends from the center of the Ionian Sea towards Sicily in the area of ​​Etna and Aci Castello”, adds Azzaro of Ingv.

Several sites in the industrial area of ​​Catania were evacuated as a precaution after the earthquake. Almost all have resumed activity again. Fear also among shopping center customers, who have left the facilities. At the moment, according to what is learned, there have been no reports of damage.

Read the full article on ANSA.it