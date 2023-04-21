Home » Earthquake in Catania, strong shock
Health

Earthquake in Catania, strong shock

by admin

The earthquake felt in Catania at 14:06 has an estimated magnitude of 4.5: the event was located in the sea, about 6 kilometers from the Ionian coast at the height of Aci Castello, at a depth of about 20 km. Raffaele Azzaro, seismologist of the Etna Observatory of the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (Ingv) explains it to ANSA: “It is a low magnitude for an earthquake of a tectonic nature. The shock was felt throughout eastern Sicily and in the inland areas up to Caltagirone due to the depth and proximity to the coast of the epicenter”.

Earthquake in Catania, the shock felt live

“It is an event of a tectonic nature most likely linked to the long fault system that extends from the center of the Ionian Sea towards Sicily in the area of ​​Etna and Aci Castello”, adds Azzaro of Ingv.

Several sites in the industrial area of ​​Catania were evacuated as a precaution after the earthquake. Almost all have resumed activity again. Fear also among shopping center customers, who have left the facilities. At the moment, according to what is learned, there have been no reports of damage.

Read the full article on ANSA.it

See also  How to recognize a valuable NFT

You may also like

‘Smart working often increases stress for women’ –...

Sudan, at least 413 dead and 3,551 wounded....

Fibromyalgia, a syndrome no longer “imaginary”: an ordeal...

when removal (and lifelong treatment) can be avoided...

Narcissism: Why sufferers are not bad people

Cleaning the terrace without chemicals: the most effective...

Longevity and aging: causes and natural remedies to...

I am 65 years old and have been...

Chinese Organ Clock: This is why you always...

drinking coffee and tea saves the lives of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy