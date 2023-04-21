Earthquake in Catania, the ten emergency rules – breaking latest news

Of Health editorial

As in the case of the earthquake in Catania, information can save lives. Here are the key rules of the Civil Protection to know what to do before, during and after an earthquake and not be unprepared in case of emergency

On Friday 21 April there was a strong earthquake in Catania. Magnitude of 4.4 and epicenter at a depth of 17 kilometers. No injuries or significant damage are reported. Here are the Civil Protection rules to follow in the event of an earthquake.

Seismic standards and gas cock Find out about the seismic classification of the municipality where you live. You need to know what standards to adopt for construction, who to refer to and what measures are envisaged in the event of an emergency. Also find out where the gas and water taps and the electrical panel are located and how they are closed. During the seismic event they can be damaged and it is important to know where to put your hands.

No heavy items on shelves If you live in an earthquake zone, it is good practice to avoid keeping heavy objects on particularly high shelves and shelves because in the event of a shock, they can become very dangerous if they fall. Furthermore, heavier furnishings must be fixed to the wall because they could fall on you.

First aid box It is important to keep a first aid kit at home. It is better to have a flashlight handy because during large earthquakes the electricity goes out. Also important is a battery-operated radio and a fire extinguisher. All family members must know where these items are.

Take cover under the door compartment If you find yourself indoors during an earthquake, seek shelter in the doorway inserted in a load-bearing wall (the thicker one) of the building. Also good under wooden beams that can protect against collapse.

Take cover under a table During the shock it is dangerous to be near furniture, heavy objects or windows because they could fall on you. Better to find shelter under a table or under the bed.

Don’t run to the stairs or use the elevator During an earthquake, it is instinctive to try to escape from the house as soon as possible and head hastily towards the stairs, which are sometimes the weakest part of the building. Absolute ban on using the lift: it could get stuck. During the quake, therefore, it is better to seek shelter as mentioned under the door jamb or under the table and wait for the end of the seismic wave to exit. When you leave the house, do it carefully, wearing shoes because you could injure yourself on the street with broken glass and rubble.

Get away from buildings If the earthquake surprises you while you are outdoors, move away from buildings and power lines as they could collapse. Also avoid industrial plants because it is possible that fires may occur. Do not try to move seriously injured people as you could aggravate their condition.

Away from lakes, beaches and bridges During the earthquake and also in the following minutes, move away from the edges of lakes and marine beaches because tsunami waves could occur. If you are by car, do not stop on bridges and landslides: they could be damaged or collapsed or be hit by tsunami waves.

No to phone and car Avoid using the telephone and the car, it is necessary to leave the telephone lines and the streets free so as not to hinder the rescue efforts.

Avoid going around snooping around Reach the waiting areas identified by the municipal emergency plan because you must avoid approaching dangers. So avoid going around snooping because you could endanger yourself and hinder rescue.