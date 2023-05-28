Home » Earthquake in Catania, today – breaking latest news
Earthquake in Catania, today – breaking latest news

An earthquake measuring between 3.7 and 4.2 was registered at 6.44 on Sunday morning in the area of Catania. In reality, a series of aftershocks occurred, recorded by the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology in the area of ​​Milo, municipality in the province of Catania on the eastern slopes of Etna. The strongest occurred at 6.44 with a magnitude of 4.0, initially estimated between 3.7 and 4.2.

The quake was also felt in the municipalities of Sant’Alfio, Zafferana Etnea, Santa Venerina, up to Giarre and Riposto, places closest to the sea. The other tremors have a magnitude between 2.2 and 2.8.

No reports of damage to people or things arrived at the fire department’s operating rooms after the quake.

Article being updated…

