Earthquake in Catania, today – breaking latest news

An earthquake measuring between 3.7 and 4.2 was registered at 6.44 on Sunday morning in the area of Catania. In reality, a series of aftershocks occurred, recorded by the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology in the area of ​​Milo, municipality in the province of Catania on the eastern slopes of Etna. The strongest occurred at 6.44 with a magnitude of 4.0, initially estimated between 3.7 and 4.2.