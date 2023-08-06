Earthquake in China, at least 21 injured and 156 buildings collapsed

The 5.4 magnitude earthquake that hit eastern China at 2.34 am local time caused the collapse of 156 buildings and homes. The official television CCTV cited the provincial authorities, reported that hundreds of trains were suspended this morning. The earthquake was felt as far away as the cities of Beijing and Tianjin, as well as Shanghai, some 800 kilometers from the epicenter. The US Geological Survey reported that the quake occurred 26 kilometers south of the city of Dezhou in Shandong Province at a depth of 10 kilometers. At least 21 people were injured.

The Chinese earthquake center CENC has located the exact epicenter of the quake near the village of Wangdagua, recording a total of 59 aftershocks. Wangdagua is part of Pingyuan county, in the prefectural city of Dezhou. The quake was felt as far away as Beijing and Shanghai, about 800 kilometers away.

