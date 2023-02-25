And earthquake shook the Japan on the evening of Saturday 25 February (around 3 pm Italian time). The shock, of degree 6,1had the island of as its epicenter Hokkaido. In recent days, the area had been affected by a 5.1 earthquake.

Authorities have not issued an alert tsunami.

According to the National Research Institute for Earth Science and Disaster Resilience (NIED), the center that deals with earthquake research in Japan, the epicenter was found more than 60 kilometers below the earth’s crust.

There are no reports of damage to people or things.

The earthquake, according to the Japanese scale (made up of 7 levels), has reached level 5 – the one which indicates the point at which objects, as a result of the earthquake, fall off the shelves and unsecured furniture start to move.

