Earthquake in Rovigo today: shock with epicenter in Ceneselli

The earth still shakes in Ceneselli, in the province of Rovigo. A shock copy of Wednesday’s was recorded by the INGV, National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology, at 5.29pm, again with a magnitude of 4.2° on the Richter scale. The epicenter in Ceneselli, a municipality of 1559 inhabitants, located west of the capital. The quake originated at a depth of 11 kilometers.

The INGV classifies this area as medium dangerous. The most important earthquake of the recent past was that of May-June 2012 in Emilia Romagna, which caused 26 victims and very significant damage. On July 17, 2011 there was another earthquake of magnitude 4.5 very close to today’s earthquake.

What do we know about the recent earthquake

At the origin of these two events there is “a compressive mechanism”, the president of the INGV explained already on Wednesday Carlo Doglioni. The shock was generated by the pressure of the northern edge of the Apennines buried under the Po Valley. “It is a well-known area from a seismic point of view because it is located along the compressional front of the Apennine chain” added Doglioni.

The other municipalities closest to the epicenter are Calto at 3 kilometers, Felonica (Mantua) at 4 kilometers and Salara at 5 kilometers.

Zaia: “Aftershock, evolution cannot be predicted”

“We spoke with Fabrizio Curcio, director of the national civil protection, and tells us that the one recorded is certainly an earthquake that follows a previous one a few days later. This area of ​​Veneto is in a seismic zone, where earthquakes are frequent and no one can predict the evolution of events”. The president of Veneto told ANSA, Luca Zaiaregarding the new earthquake recorded today in the Rovigo area.

“It is important to remember – continues Zaia – that we are in an area where earthquakes can be recorded frequently, of varying intensity, and it is good to keep our attention high.

We ask the population to stay informed, via the media, on any indications from the experts, even if at the moment there are no particular requests from the Civil Protection authorities”. “The Region – he concludes – is at the disposal of the experts, who they are monitoring the situation. The institutions of Veneto, in particular with the “councilor Gianpaolo Bottacin, will remain in contact with the structures of the national Civil Protection”

Share this: Facebook

X

