World In Turkey alone, rescue teams from dozens of countries work alongside emergency teams. The provisional toll counts over 11,200 dead. Protests on social media due to the slowness of rescue efforts

Erdogan, Turkish earthquake victims are more than 8 thousand

“At present, 8,574 people have lost their lives, 49,133 are injured and 6,444 buildings are destroyed.” This was stated by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaking to the press in Kahramanmaras, during his first visit to southeast Turkey hit by the earthquake. The Turkish president also announced that many displaced persons will soon be transferred to hotels in Antalya, Alanya and Mersin, seaside resorts in southern Turkey.

The toll from the earthquake in Turkey and Syria exceeds 11,200 dead. This was announced by official sources

The toll from the earthquake in Turkey and Syria exceeds 11,200 dead. This was announced by official sources.

Erdogan arrives in the region affected by the earthquake

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Kahramanmaras, a Turkish city a few kilometers from the epicenter of the 7.8 magnitude earthquake which hit the entire southeastern region of Turkey and northern Syria on February 6, causing at least 9,500 victims in the two Villages. This was announced by various Turkish media

Turkey-Syria earthquake: Bab al Hawa border crossing reopened

The Bab al Hawa-Cilvegozu border crossing between Syria and Turkey has reopened in the last few hours, and on the Syrian side of the border they say they are ready to receive the long-awaited international humanitarian aid directed to the Syrian areas devastated by the earthquake and beyond the control of the central government in Damascus. Speaking to ANSA, the director of the Syrian side of the Bab al Hawa crossing, Mazen Allush, said that the border crossing point is open and ready to receive aid, “but so far no convoy has arrived”. Bab al Hawa is the only crossing point where, according to the UN, aid from Turkey can pass to Syria.

China, US remove unilateral sanctions on Syria after earthquake

The US “should put aside geopolitical obsession, immediately lift unilateral sanctions on Syria and open the door to humanitarian assistance in the face of catastrophe”. This is China‘s request to Washington following the violent earthquake that devastated Turkey and Syria. “The United States has long been involved in the Syrian crisis with military interventions and economic sanctions, which have resulted in a large number of civilian casualties and difficulties in the economic development and reconstruction process,” said Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning. , in the daily briefing.

Earthquake in Turkey: Borsa Istanbul suspends trading

The Istanbul Stock Exchange decided to suspend trading in the stock, futures and options market at 11:01 local time (09:01 in Italy) following the strong sell-off caused by the earthquake that hit Turkey. This was announced by Bloomberg HaberTurk by letting it be known that the Stock Exchange did not specify when the operations would be interrupted. The decision, made for the first time in 24 years, came after heavy sell-offs in the first hour after markets opened. During the week, the stock market index had recorded its worst levels since the 2008 financial crisis.

Pope invokes solidarity with Turkish and Syrian populations

“My thoughts go at this moment to the populations of Turkey and Syria hard hit by the earthquake which caused thousands of deaths and injuries”. Thus the Pope at the end of the general audience. “With emotion I pray for them and I express my closeness to these peoples, to the families of the victims and to all those who suffer from this devastating calamity,” he added. I thank all those who are making an effort to bring relief and I encourage everyone to show solidarity with those territories which have already been battered by a long war”.

Turkey-Syria earthquake, 9,500 victims

According to official data, the death toll from the earthquake in Turkey and Syria exceeds 9,500. According to official data released this morning, 6,957 bodies were pulled from the rubble in Turkey, according to the Turkish relief agency Afad, and 2,547 dead were counted in Syria, according to the authorities and doctors.

Erdogan goes to the earthquake region

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is traveling to southeastern Turkey to visit the areas affected by the earthquake which killed 6,234 people while 37,011 were injured. This was announced by the Anadolu agency. Yesterday the Turkish leader had said that he would visit Adiyaman, one of the cities hit by the earthquake where he lost his life, due to the earthquake, Yakup Tar, a deputy of Erdogan’s Akp party, originally from that locality.

Portugal sends a team of 53 rescuers





This afternoon, February 8, a team of 53 elements of the Portuguese Civil Defense departs from the military airport of Figo Maduro, Lisbon, bound for Turkey.

The team of rescuers is made up of firefighters, health workers from the emergency medical service and agents of the Guarda Nacional Republicana (military-ordered police force). According to a release by the Lusa agency, they are above all experts in search and rescue operations and it is mainly in this sector that they will be working in the places affected by last Monday’s earthquake.

The operation was announced yesterday by the Minister of the Interior, José Luís Carneiro, and by Duarte Costa, president of the National Emergency and Civil Protection Authority of Portugal, who declared: «They have already been addressed, within the European mechanism and in collaboration with other European forces, the methodologies necessary to enter Turkey” and thus access the earthquake-stricken region

Earthquake: death toll in Turkey and Syria rises to 8,764

There are over 8700 victims of the earthquake measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale that hit Turkey and Syria. The emergency and disaster management authority has updated the death toll in Ankara, which has risen to 6,234. The White Helmets, which operate in the Syrian regions under rebel control, reported 1,280 dead and 2,600 wounded. In the areas under the control of the Damascus government, the death toll is 1,250 according to the Minister of Health quoted by al-Ikhbariya. This is reported by SkyNews.

Criticisms for slow rescue are growing on social networks

Appeals from people asking for help for loved ones buried under the rubble of yesterday’s earthquake are multiplying on Turkish social networks, with criticism against the delays in relief efforts. “No rescue team and no officials came to our village of Pazarcik,” a villager at the epicenter of the quake wrote on Twitter, the BBC reports.

In Turkey, the hashtag #HatayYardimBekliyor (Hatay is waiting for help) is now trending, with many users accusing the authorities of having forgotten this province on the border with Syria. A video of a man from Gaziantep also went viral. waiting for his father to be rescued from under the rubble, which he cries asking a deputy of the ruling party “why doesn’t the state help us?”.

Erdogan will visit the earthquake areas today

The Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who yesterday proclaimed a three-month state of emergency in 10 of the most affected provinces, is expected today in the region, according to the Demiroren news agency.

Rescue teams from 35 countries work together with Turkish emergency teams in the country, as announced yesterday by Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavusoglu.

NATO flags at half-mast in Brussels

Flags at half-mast yesterday at NATO headquarters in Brussels in honor of the victims of the earthquakes in Tirchia and Syria: «In this terrible moment, we stand in solidarity with our ally Turkey and with all those affected, and NATO allies are ready to provide further assistance to those in need”, said the spokeswoman of the Alliance, Oana Lungescu, as reported by CNN.

NATO also tweeted its contribution to the relief efforts: “More than 1,400 emergency personnel from more than twenty NATO allies and partners, including invited guests Finland and Sweden, are being deployed to Turkey to help respond to the devastating earthquakes that hit the country», reads the message.

Earthquake Turkey and Syria, death toll exceeds 8,300

The latest death toll from the catastrophic earthquake in Syria and Turkey has exceeded 8,300. The toll is feared to rise inexorably, with World Health Organization officials estimating the death toll could be as high as 20,000.

View on ilsole24ore.com