The humanitarian organization also posted the video of the girl’s rescue operation on its Twitter account. “Her little sister sacrificed herself … Incredible moments saving a little girl who was in her sister’s lap,” the post read. In the footage, rescue teams can be seen “snatching” the little girl from her deceased sister’s arms under the rubble of their home.

UN: “The relief phase is ending” – The earthquake relief phase is “coming to an end,” said the UN aid chief Martin Griffiths during a visit to the city of Aleppo in northern Syria. He brings it back there Cnn. “What we have seen in the areas affected by the earthquake is that the rescue phase, that is, pulling the living people out of the rubble and finding the dead ones, is coming to an end. And now the humanitarian phase begins: providing shelter, psychosocial assistance, food, a sense of the future is our obligation,” Griffiths noted. “In Aleppo I have heard stories that make you shiver,” she added.