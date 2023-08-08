Home » Earthquake in the province of Modena, in Emilia Romagna, in Piandelagotti. Magnitude 3.1. Here are the details » ILMETEO.it
Health

by admin
Earthquake in the province of Modena, in Emilia Romagna, in Piandelagotti. Magnitude 3.1. Here are the details

Earthquake recorded in Piandelagotti (MO)On 08 August 2023 at 01:32 an earthquake of magnitude 3.1 and depth 15.2 km was recorded in Piandelagotti (MO). Read here to learn more.

According to the Richter scale, a seismic event with a magnitude of 3.1 is classified as a “very light” earthquake and described as follows: Often felt, but generally causing no damage.

iLMeteo.it constantly monitors the areas affected by recent earthquakes and provides weather forecasts for municipalities close to the epicenter, supporting as far as possible aid operations for populations in difficulty.

List of earthquakes in Piandelagotti

