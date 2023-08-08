Earthquake in the province of Modena, in Emilia Romagna, in Piandelagotti. Magnitude 3.1. Here are the details » ILMETEO.it

Earthquake in the province of Modena, in Emilia Romagna, in Piandelagotti. Magnitude 3.1. Here are the details

According to the Richter scale, a seismic event with a magnitude of 3.1 is classified as a “very light” earthquake and described as follows: Often felt, but generally causing no damage.

iLMeteo.it constantly monitors the areas affected by recent earthquakes and provides weather forecasts for municipalities close to the epicenter, supporting as far as possible aid operations for populations in difficulty.

List of earthquakes in Piandelagotti

