A 17-year-old girl was pulled alive from the rubble of the earthquake which hit southern Turkey last February 6, 248 hours after the earthquake. The rescue took place in the Turkish province of Adiyaman: this was reported by the country’s state news agency, Anadolu. Meanwhile, the death toll from the earthquake in Turkey has risen to 36,187. This was announced by the Turkish agency for disasters and emergencies AFAD, as reported by Anadolu.

Yesterday a mother and her two children were pulled alive after being buried under the rubble for 228 hours of one of the buildings that collapsed due to the earthquake in Antioch, one of the cities of southeastern Turkey most affected by the earthquake Ten days crushed under the remains of a crumbled building, then the miracle. Almost simultaneously she was rescued after 227 hours under the rubblea 74-year-old female, Cemile Kekec, in Kahramanmaras, another of the cities hardest hit by the earthquake, where a 45-year-old woman was also rescued yesterday morning. More than 8,000 people in Turkey have been pulled alive from the remains of collapsed buildings.

In the meantime, the phenomenon of the attempted kidnappings of children injured by the earthquake in hospital. After the foiled kidnapping of Aya, the newborn found alive in the rubble still attached to the umbilical cord, a new episode was reported in the district of Samandag, in the province of Hatay. Turkish police have arrested a man who tried to take a child away from a hospital pretending to be a police officer. The staff realized that his card was fake and called the officers. The man was found with fake military and police ID cards, gold and money in Turkish lira, dollars and euros worth about $6,500.

Some parents in the region have expressed to AFP their alarm over the alleged abductions of children. Turkish Family Minister Derya Yanik said on Monday that at least 1,362 children had been separated from their families by the earthquake.

The death toll has so far exceeded 41 thousand people but it is destined to increase when the searches will stop while, in Turkey, the wounded are more than 105 thousand. Rescuers continue to work even as night falls, but the area affected by the earthquake is incessantly affected by aftershocks, 3,858 have been recorded since the day of the earthquake, February 6, of which almost 400 of magnitude between 4 and 5, and Turkey’s emergency and disaster agency Afad called the situation “out of the ordinary”.

There are 50,576 buildings partially collapsed or heavily damaged by the violent earthquake and must be demolished urgently, Turkish Environment Minister Murat Kurum said, adding that the authorities have so far inspected more than 387,000 buildings in the ten provinces of southeastern Anatolia affected by the earthquake. The city of Gaziantep has the highest number of buildings needing to be demolished immediately, nearly 12,000, followed by Hatay (10,991) and Kahramanmaras (10,777). While the search continues, Turkey continues to receive international solidarity after more than 100 countries have sent aid since day one. The UK has pledged to deliver a new £25m (€28m) aid package for the earthquake-stricken peoples of Turkey and Syria, bringing London’s total to £42.8m ( 48 million euros).

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will travel to the Turkish capital on Thursday to express solidarity on the part of the Atlantic Alliance while Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan visited Ankara to show solidarity after the earthquake. Turkey thanked Armenia calling the visit “significant”. Yerevan has sent 100 tons of humanitarian aid for the Turkish population hit by the earthquake while a team of 28 Armenian rescuers is at work in the earthquake areas. Already last week, to allow the arrival of aid to the affected Turkish regions, a crossing point was opened on the Turkish-Armenian border, which had been closed for 30 years due to problematic relations between Ankara and Yerevan over various issues, including the denial of Armenian genocide by Turkey.

