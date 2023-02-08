Ankara opens two more border crossings

The Turkish authorities this morning gave the go-ahead for the opening of two border crossings with Syria to allow the entry of humanitarian aid into the Syrian disaster areas hit by the earthquake. This was said a little while ago by the Syrian chief negotiator Badr Jamus, in charge of managing relations between Ankara and the Syrian opposition who govern north-western Syria with Turkish approval.

“After protracted negotiations with the Turkish government, aid can enter Bab as Salama, Bab al Rai and Bab al Hawa,” Jamus said referring to the three main crossings linking the regions of southwestern Turkey with those of northeastern Syria. western. Previously news had been given of the reopening of the Bab al Hawa crossing point, the only one through which international aid can enter, coordinated by the UN, under a mechanism renewed for another six months last January with the agreement also of the Russia, an ally of the Syrian central government.

In the context of the 12-year-old Syrian conflict, the Syrian government authorities do not control the north-west of Syria, dominated instead by a coalition of militias de facto co-opted by Ankara. Damascus also formally claims sovereignty over these regions and asks that aid go only to government authorities.

For years, the passage of humanitarian aid directly from Turkey to the Syrian north-west via the Bab al Hawa crossing point has served to circumvent the obstacle posed by the Syrian central government. The other two crossings between Turkey and Syria – that of Rai and Salama – reopened today are not part of the UN mechanism approved by Moscow.