Erdogan admits: “Problems in the relief efforts at the beginning”
The Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan makes mea culpa on the relief machine for the violent earthquake that shook Turkey after criticisms were raised on the slowness in reaching some of the affected areas. “Initially there were problems at the airports and on the roads, but today things are getting easier and tomorrow will be even easier,” Erdogan said as reported by international media. “We have mobilized all our resources – he added while visiting the places hit by the earthquake -. The state is doing its job”.
Erdogan: “Within a year we will build housing for all the displaced”
Our goal is to carry out massive housing construction operations in the 10 provinces within a year just as we have done in other provinces where we have suffered disasters,” he said. the Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdoganduring a press conference held in the areas affected by the earthquake.
“We have mobilized all our means. I hope we will give certain support to our families. At the moment, we have planned to deliver 10 thousand Turkish lira (500 euros) to each family”, continued Erdogan, guaranteeing that no citizen “will be left without accommodation “.
Then the Turkish president appealed to the population asking “not to give credit to the provocateurs, with the exception of the statements of the AFAD (the Turkish emergency management authority, ed) and I also want members of the press to do the same “.
In Turkey, the port of Iskenderun is still burning
The fire that has besieged the port of Iskenderun for 24 hours, an important port in south-eastern Turkey, has not been extinguished. The firefighters are unable to put out the flames that have attacked the containers unloaded on the ground in the central area of the port. The black smoke that has risen above the city is visible from twenty kilometers away. Some explosions are heard.
(from our correspondent to Iskenderun Corrado Zunino)
The death toll from the violent earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria has risen to more than 11,200 dead, at least 8,574 in Turkey and 2,662. The total number of victims ascertained so far, according to official sources, thus rises to 11,236.
First rescue by Italian firefighters in Antioch: a boy extracted alive
A team of firefighters sent by the Italian government to southern Turkey has pulled a boy alive from the rubble in Antioch. This is the first rescue carried out by the team of 50 men specialized in urban research who left from Lazio and Tuscany.
(from our correspondent to Iskenderun Corrado Zunino)
EU: sanctions against Syria have no impact on humanitarian aid
“I categorically reject the allegations that the sanctions of the European Union have no impact on humanitarian aid”. EU Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarcic, said in the press conference at the end of the College of Commissioners. “These sanctions have been imposed since 2011 in response to the violent repression of the Syrian regime against its own civilian population, including the use of chemical weapons. They hit the regime and its supporters in certain sectors where the regime makes profits,” he explained.
8-year-old boy pulled alive from rubble after 52 hours
An 8-year-old boy was pulled alive after 52 hours from the rubble of a building that collapsed in Monday’s earthquake in Turkey’s Hatay province. The reports Bbc. The child, Yigit Cakmak, was immediately carried into his mother’s arms.
Ankara opens two more border crossings
The Turkish authorities this morning gave the go-ahead for the opening of two border crossings with Syria to allow the entry of humanitarian aid into the Syrian disaster areas hit by the earthquake. This was said a little while ago by the Syrian chief negotiator Badr Jamus, in charge of managing relations between Ankara and the Syrian opposition who govern north-western Syria with Turkish approval.
“After protracted negotiations with the Turkish government, aid can enter Bab as Salama, Bab al Rai and Bab al Hawa,” Jamus said referring to the three main crossings linking the regions of southwestern Turkey with those of northeastern Syria. western. Previously news had been given of the reopening of the Bab al Hawa crossing point, the only one through which international aid can enter, coordinated by the UN, under a mechanism renewed for another six months last January with the agreement also of the Russia, an ally of the Syrian central government.
In the context of the 12-year-old Syrian conflict, the Syrian government authorities do not control the north-west of Syria, dominated instead by a coalition of militias de facto co-opted by Ankara. Damascus also formally claims sovereignty over these regions and asks that aid go only to government authorities.
For years, the passage of humanitarian aid directly from Turkey to the Syrian north-west via the Bab al Hawa crossing point has served to circumvent the obstacle posed by the Syrian central government. The other two crossings between Turkey and Syria – that of Rai and Salama – reopened today are not part of the UN mechanism approved by Moscow.
Turkey, Israeli team saves four people
Two teams of Israeli rescuers managed to pull four Turkish nationals out of the rubble last night, according to Israeli media reports. In Kahramanmaras, rescuers worked for over four hours to extract a 23-year-old woman. In another location, which has not been specified, they rescued three other Turkish citizens. In the context of the aid operation called ‘Olive branches, Israel is preparing to set up a field hospital in Turkey. It will be staffed by 230 military personnel including rescue operations experts, military medics, civilian doctors, nurses and paramedics. The first members of staff arrived today in the area of operations.
Turkey, women and children rescued after more than two days
The rescue and search for survivors after the earthquake in Turkey continues unabated. A woman whose name is known only, Zeliha, was pulled alive from under the rubble after 53 hours in the city of Kahramanmarasclose to the epicenter of the earthquake. Nine hours earlier in Antalya, Hatay province, a two-year-old boy, Muhammed, was found alive after 44 hours spent under the rubble and rescued. The little one received water from the hands of rescuers who pulled him out of the rubble of the building where he lived. Also in Hatay, a young teacher was extracted at dawn after 49 hours spent under the rubble.
Little girl rescued after 40 hours in Syria
In the areas devastated by the earthquake and affected by the frost, rescues still take place that smack of a miracle: a girl of about 8 years was saved after being trapped under the rubble for 40 hours in Salqin, a city in northwestern Syria. The images of Guardian show rescuers recovering the little girl with eyes widening in shock but in good health tonight.
The budget of victims of the violent earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria it rose to more than 9,500 dead, according to official figures. In Turkey there are 6,957 confirmed victims and in Syria 2,547, for a total of 9,504.
Tajani: “Contact all the other Italians, they’re safe”
“Except the entrepreneur Angelo Zen, all the Italians who were in the earthquake zones have been contacted, they are safe. Near the epicenter there were a few dozen compatriots, while in the area there were about 170, at least those who were registered on the app”.
Erdogan on his way to the areas hit by the earthquake
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is on its way to the areas affected by the earthquake. He brings it back Anadolu. Erdogan – it is explained – should go first to the center of Kahramanmaras, then to the district of Pazarcik and finally to Hatay.
Tajani: still no contact with the missing Italian Angelo Zen
“We continue to look for our compatriot who we still can’t contact, our crisis unit is at work, we are in contact with the Turkish civil protection. Angel Zen he was supposed to meet a Turkish associate the morning after the earthquake, but the earthquake struck during the night, so they didn’t see each other. There are no telephone connections, unfortunately everything is very complicated by the vastness of the affected area, it is not easy to reach people, we are experiencing a dramatic moment. We are also working with the Ministry of Defense to send useful material to the earthquake-affected areas. There is great solidarity of the Italians. As far as Syria is concerned, the aid material will be sent through Beirut, but we are working to do it even if it is more difficult”. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told Agora su Rai3.
The death toll is getting worse by the hour: more than 8,700 people died in the earthquake. The emergency and disaster management authority has updated the death toll in Ankara, which has risen to 6,234. The White Helmets, which operate in the Syrian regions under rebel control, reported 1,280 dead and 2,600 wounded. In the areas under the control of the Damascus government, the death toll is 1,250 according to the Minister of Health quoted by al-Ikhbariya. This is reported by SkyNews.
Earthquake in Syria, the miracle of the girl born in the rubble
New toll: 8,300 dead, tens of thousands injured
The victims of the earthquake that devastated Turkey and Syria are more than 8 thousand. The new balance was drawn up on the basis of information disseminated by official and medical sources. To be precise, the dead are currently 8,300, of which 2,400 in northern Syria. Tens of thousands injured. But the count is by no means definitive, because in both countries there are still many people trapped under the rubble of the thousands of buildings that fell due to the power – magnitude 7.9 – of the earthquake. In Turkey, around 3,000 buildings have collapsed in seven different provinces, mainly affecting the cities of Adana, Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Iskenderun and Adiyaman. In Syria, archaeological sites have been damaged and in particular the remains of Aleppo, a UNESCO heritage site since 2018. But the earthquake, according to the UN, has also compromised the obligatory crossing points for the transport of humanitarian aid from Turkey to the rebel areas in Syria.
Use: we help the Syrian people, but not Assad
The United States has said it is working to provide assistance to earthquake victims in Syria, but does not want to collaborate with the government in Damascus. Whashinton is also ready to send further assistance to Turkey, after having sent two rescue teams to its NATO ally. “We have US-funded humanitarian partners in Syria who are coordinating life-saving assistance,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters as he met his Austrian counterpart. “We are committed to providing assistance to help the people of Syria recover from this catastrophe, just as we have been their largest humanitarian donor since the beginning of the war in Syria,” Blinken said. “I want to emphasize that these funds, of course, go to the Syrian people, not the regime. That won’t change.” The United States has rejected the
normalization of relations with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad or any direct aid for reconstruction, by holding to account the abuses committed during the brutal civil war that lasted nearly 12 years. Assad has reconquered most of the country and in the past year has restored relations with other Arab nations and with Turkey.