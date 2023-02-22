Photogallery – The earth shakes again in Turkey, new quake of magnitude 6.4



The updated death toll of the earthquake in Turkey rises to 42,310. This is the estimate reported by the Turkish emergency and disaster agency Afad in relation to the earthquake that devastated the south-east of the country, and part of Syria, on 6 February. At least 6 people then died as a result of two other earthquakes, of magnitude 6.4 and 5.8which were recorded on Monday evening in Hatay, one of the provinces most affected by the first earthquake.

More than 100 aftershocks after that of magnitude 6.4 There are 116 aftershocks recorded after the two earthquakes of magnitude 6.4 and 5.8. A total of 7,242 aftershocks were recorded after the earthquake of 6 February, of which 41 with a magnitude between 5 and 6 and 450 with a magnitude between 4 and 5.

Baby girl born under rubble in Syria adopted Meanwhile, the girl has found a family born under the rubble and miraculously survived the violent earthquake in Syria remaining attached to the umbilical cord of the dead mother. The little girl was adopted by her uncles and from now on she will be called no longer Aya, miracle in Arabic, but Afraa, like her mother. She was discharged from the hospital, according to the doctors she is in good health. “She is now one of my children,” said her uncle Khalil al-Sawadi, specifying that he will not differentiate between her and her children.

