earthquake of magnitude 3.0, schools evacuated in Caravaggio

Earthquake in Bergamo this morning (Wednesday 4 October), and the epicenter was recorded in Comun Nuovo, in the Lower Bergamo area. The magnitude is 3.0. The National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology recorded the tremor at 9.07 am, at a depth of 8 kilometers. The firefighters are carrying out inspections to see if there has been any damage.

Several people felt the shock, especially in the Lower Bergamo area. And on Facebook, many users are asking others if they’ve heard it. «In Palosco, yes», replies a woman. «Even in Treviglio, it was short, but she shook the house», says another. “In Bergamo it was light, but it was felt,” another woman writes on Facebook. Many users from Bergamo also write on Twitter that they felt the shock indistinctly. In other parts of the province, however, it was not heard.

In Caravaggio, in the Bassa, the evacuation of schools began, but so far no damage has been detected.

The list of seismic events available online on the website of the National Institute of Geology and Volcanology lists the earthquakes in the province of Bergamo in recent years. The one recorded in the morning is the first of 2023. In 2022, four were detected. The first, in January, with an epicenter in Osio Sopra, with a magnitude of 2.4, in April in Palosco (2.6), in September in Castione della Presolana (2) and in November in Castel Rozzone (2.2). Among the recent ones, the episode with the highest magnitude, i.e. 3.9, was recorded on 18 December 2021 with an epicenter 1 kilometer deep in Dalmine.