Macerata, 21 February 2023 – Shock of earthquake Of magnitude 3.8 in the night, at 1 and 7 minutes, a thirdin province of Macerata. According to theingv, the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology, the earthquake would have a depth of 9 km. Replication at 4.42 with a magnitude 2.5 shock.

The epicenter is three kilometers from the towns of third e Pollenza and 9 from the centers of Tolentino ed Appignano.

Fear among the population, minor damage to Treia: some fragments of fallen plaster or small cracks. Mayor Franco Capponi says that “many, especially those who live on the upper floors, have spent the night in the car”. School checks are underway. The lessons in Treia should take place regularly.

A corridor today they will be closed the schools for checks.

The 3.8 magnitude quake was also felt at Maceratawhere people took to the streets, and also in the province of Fermo: the mayor Paul Calcinaro on his Facebook page he says he was awakened and reassures his fellow citizens: “that type of epicenter has never given rise to particular events”.

So the earth is shaking again Marche after it earthquake swarm with epicenter at sea started last November 9 with a quake of magnitude 5.7 off the coast of Pesaro and Ancona.