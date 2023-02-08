The tragic toll of human lives from the earthquake that struck the border area between Turkey and Syria before dawn on Monday is growing by the hour. This morning the official data speak of more 11,200 confirmed dead: 8,574 bodies were pulled from the rubble in Turkey e at least 2,662 dead were counted in Syria, according to the authorities and doctors. Numbers destined to rise in both countries, compared with 40,910 wounded in Turkey alone (over 2 thousand in Syria), and of the thousands of collapsed condominiums and, above all in Syria, of the lack of machinery and tools necessary to come to the rescue of those who are still under the rubble, with roads blocked by the damage caused by the tremors and very low.

“My thoughts go right now to the populations of Turkey and Syria severely hit by the earthquake which caused thousands of deaths and injuries” the Pope said this morning at the end of the general audience. “With emotion I pray for them and I express my closeness to these peoples, to the families of the victims and to all those who suffer from this devastating calamity – he added -. I thank all those who are working hard to bring relief and I encourage everyone to show solidarity with those territories which have already been battered by a long war”.

The hope: babies extracted alive after 40-50 hours

The rescue and search for survivors continues and even glimmers of hope emerge. An 18-month-old girl was pulled alive from the rubble after more than 56 hours from the earthquake in the province of Kahramanmaras, in southern Turkey: the Turkish site Anadolu reports it. A woman whose name only is known, Zeliha, was pulled alive from under the rubble after 53 hours in the city of Kahramanmarasclose to the epicenter of the earthquake. An hour earlier, in Hatay, it was extracted alive and apparently in good condition an 8 year old boyYigiy Cakmak: He was carried directly into his mother’s arms.

Little Yigit Cakmak, 8, was pulled alive from the rubble in Hatay after nearly 52 hours. Appears in good condition – Ansa

Eight hours earlier in Antalya, still in the province of Hatay, a two-year-old boy, Muhammed, was found alive after 44 hours spent under the rubble and saved. The little one received water from the hands of rescuers who pulled him out of the rubble of the building where he lived. Still in the Hatay a young teacher was pulled at the crack of dawn after 49 hours spent under the rubble.

In the country, together with the Turkish emergency teams, the teams sent to help from 35 countries operate, according to what was announced yesterday by Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavusoglu.

Some positive stories also come from Syria. An 8-year-old girl was rescued after being trapped under rubble for 40 hours in Salqin. When the rescuers pulled her out in the night, her eyes were wide with shock but she appeared in good physical condition.

Jubilation for the rescue of a child from under the rubble yesterday in Bisnia in Syria – Reuters / Caschi Bianchi (still image from video)

The Italian Angelo Zen is missing in Turkey

“We continue to look for our compatriot who we still cannot contact, our crisis unit is at work, we are in contact with the Turkish civil protection” said the deputy premier and foreign minister, Antonio Tajani, this morning in Agorà on Rai3. “Angelo Zen was supposed to meet a Turkish associate the morning after the earthquake, but the earthquake struck during the night, so they didn’t see each other. There are no telephone connections, unfortunately everything is very complicated by the vastness of the affected area, it is not easy to reach people, we are experiencing a dramatic moment. We are also working with the Ministry of Defense to send useful material to the earthquake-affected areas. There is great solidarity of the Italians. As for Syria, the aid material will be sent through Beirut, but we are working to do it even if it is more difficult”.

Erdogan admits difficulties in starting relief efforts

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan mea culpa on the relief machine, after criticism on social media for the slow arrival of help. “Initially there were problems at the airports and on the roads, but today things are getting easier and tomorrow will be even easier. We have mobilized all our resources – she added while visiting the places affected by the earthquake -. The state is doing its job.”

Erdogan, who yesterday proclaimed a three-month state of emergency in 10 of the most affected provinces, visited the Pazarcik district, epicenter of the 7.7 magnitude quake of February 6, and the relief coordination headquarters in Kahramanmaras. He has promised that heating will arrive in the tents, that the hotels on the coast will welcome all the displaced people and that the damages will be compensated in money. Within a year, he assured, everything will be rebuilt. “I specifically ask you not to give provocateurs a chance,” the president said. “I want my friends in the press not to allow opportunities. Today is a time for unity and solidarity. We have mobilized all our resources. We will give our support to families.”

Erdogan also went to the heavily affected province of Hatay.

The rage of the survivors: our loved ones left to die

Often the desperation of the survivors who are looking for their loved ones trapped under the rubble is mixed with anger at the inefficiency of the rescue efforts. “They let us die”, is the cry of a woman in Antioch, Turkey, in the ruins of an apartment building where people dig with their bare hands. And another, Cagla Ezer, said sobbing that she heard her brother begging her name from the ruins of the apartment building where she lived. “There were 25 people in that building alone,” she explained. “I tried to call AFAD”, Turkey’s emergency coordination group, “but no one came”. One voice among many.

“Where is the state? Where is it? It’s been two days and we haven’t seen anyone, the kids are freezing cold”, Ali Sagiroglu vents in Kahramanmaras, in the south of the country. “I can’t get my brother out of the ruins. I can’t have my nephew back. Look around. There is no state official here, for God’s sake,” he repeats.

Not far away in Gaziantep the shops are closed and there is no heating because the gas pipes have been cut to avoid explosions. Finding petrol is difficult. Around 100 people wrapped in blankets slept in an airport terminal lounge. “We’ve seen buildings collapsing, so we know we’re lucky to be alive,” said Zahide Sutcu, who went to the airport with her two small children. “But now our lives have so much uncertainty. How am I going to take care of these children?” she despairs.

Appeals and criticisms of the delays in relief efforts are multiplying on social media. “No rescue team and no officials came to our village of Pazarcik,” a villager at the epicenter of the quake wrote on Twitter, the BBC reports. In Turkey it is now trending topic the hashtag #HatayYardimBekliyor (Hatay wait for help), with many users accusing the authorities of forgetting this province bordering Syria. The video of a man from Gaziantep who, waiting for his father to be rescued from under the rubble, wept while asking a deputy from the ruling party: “Why doesn’t the state help us?” has gone viral.

Yesterday the police arrested four people accused of being “provocateurs who aimed to create fear and panic” for some posts on social media, which are filling up with protests over the delays in rescue efforts.

In Syria, the government is blocking relief efforts for rebel areas

The situation in Syria is even worse. The opposition to Bashar al Assad’s regime denounces that “hundreds of families” are trapped under collapsed houses and international relief is met with, if not hostility, a sort of closure from Damascus which, confirms the spokesman of the EU Commission, Eric Mamer, has not sent the indispensable authorisation.

The Bab al Hawa-Cilvegozu border crossing between Syria and Turkey has reopened in the last few hours, and on the Syrian side of the border they say they are ready to receive the long-awaited international humanitarian aid directed to the Syrian areas devastated by the earthquake and beyond the control of the central government in Damascus. Speaking with ANSA, the director of the Syrian side of the Bab al Hawa crossing, Mazen Allush, said that the border crossing point is ready to receive aid, “but so far no convoy has arrived”. Bab al Hawa is the only crossing point where, according to the UN, aid from Turkey can pass to Syria.