Turkey, 70 hours under the rubble: mother and child saved

After 70 hours under the rubble of a collapsed building, a woman and her child were rescued by rescuers in the Akevler district of Hatay, Turkey. Anadolu writes it. The research was also attended by the deputy mayor of Yalova Mustafa Tutuk who shared his emotion on social media: “It’s a miracle. How can these feelings be explained, after the voices from under the rubble, we immediately headed there with our team and, fortunately, we got them out.”