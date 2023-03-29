A strong earthquake was registered in Molise at 23:53. The magnitude is 4.6. Ingv records the epicenter 2 kilometers west of Montagnano (Campobasso), at a depth of 23 kilometers. No damage to people or things was reported, the Civil Protection said. But in Campobasso the schools will remain closed for checks.

Schools also closed in all the Municipalities of the epicenter, including Ripalimosani, and also in some centers of Fortore Molisano, already affected by the San Giuliano di Puglia earthquake, where the shock was clearly felt and where, in 2022, in the collapse of an elementary school, 27 children and a teacher died.

In Campobasso there were scenes of panic, hundreds of people took to the streets. Hundreds of calls were also made to the fire brigade switchboards for information. But no distress call.

The shock was particularly felt in the Municipalities of Montagano, Ripalimosani, Matrice, Castellino, Civitacampomarano, Lucido. But it was felt throughout the region and also in Abruzzo, Campania, Puglia and Lazio. Mayors are deciding whether to close schools.

“People have left their homes in pajamas, in a hurry, there is great fear also due to the problem of the 2017 landslide which has already compromised the stability of the upper part of the town”, said Paolo Manuele, mayor of Civitacampomarano, in province of Campobasso.