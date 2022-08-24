The presence of earwax is a normal, completely physiological fact. But when, on the other hand, should we be alarmed? There are, in fact, situations in which it is good to consult a doctor.

The production of earwax is a physiological fact, slight variations in color can also be considered completely normal: the human body is a perfect machine but it is not robotic, so the secretions can take on different characteristics over time. Or it may be a fact limited in time. But there are changes that should be monitored and, if necessary, submit to the attention of a doctor so that he can make his assessments having all the necessary scientific knowledge on his side.

Thus, if the subject has suffered a trauma and complains of the presence of ear wax of a different color, an indicator of the possible presence of blood, for example, it is clear that it is possible suspect that there is a more serious problem. Here, then, are the cases in which to be alarmed and request the intervention of one specialist. However, it is common ground that you can contact a doctor even just for a consultation without necessarily being alarmed for some reason or some oddity found: instead, do-it-yourself is always not recommended. Hearing is at stake: a very important sense. Also, but not only, to continue listening to good music.

Ear wax in the ears: when it should be considered physiological

Earwax, as the word says, has the consistency of wax and, in fact, it has precisely the purpose – yes, its presence has a specific goal – of keep the ear canal hydrated and protected. Therefore it has a positive purpose despite being most often associated with an idea that arouses repulsion. If its color is white, yellow, orange, even brown, it has completely physiological characteristics and, in general, you can rest assured. However, if there are other symptoms such as pain, itching, burning, redness or if you realize that you no longer feel as good as it used to be, it is good to have a checkup.

It can be more or less dense and even in this case, within certain limits, it can be considered normal. The body is a machine, yes, but with parameters that can obviously undergo slight variations. Just look at the blood tests: the values ​​are not always the same even though they are, perhaps, perfectly within the limits of good health. But there are situations in which, instead, the particular color of the ear wax could indicate an anomaly.

And when the color, on the other hand, must be alarming

A green colored earwax could indicate the presence of one infection in progress, to be dealt with if necessary specific drugs and only after consulting a specialist. The doctor may decide to evaluate the situation with the use of suitable instruments designed for this purpose. The red color could indicate, for example, a simple one excoriationperhaps for having scratched with a fingernail.

Even the black color could simply be a sign of sediment old ear wax or the presence of dirt and ear wax which certainly must be removed, even here with the use of adequate solutions (for example drugs in liquid format, while the sticks with cotton wool are usually not considered the best practice). But, beware, red or black could also indicate something else, that is presence of blood possibly resulting from a trauma such as a ruptured eardrum. If these traces of blood or, in any case, the red or black color persist, it is always good to ask for a consultation. Without fear and without shame. Health is a precious commodity.