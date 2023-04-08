07 April 202315:17

Pope Francis did not participate at the Way of the Cross which was held at the Colosseum, where they were present over 20 thousand faithful, but followed the celebration from Casa Santa Marta due to the intense cold of these days. The Pontiff has chosen to put under the same cross Ukrainians and Russians. Last year, for this same choice, there was a wave of controversy, up to the summoning of the ambassador of the Holy See by the government of Kiev. And once again this year came the comment of disappointment from the Ukrainian ambassador to the Holy See Andrii Yurash.

The story of the Ukrainian boy and the Russian one If at Via Crucis of 2022 to represent Russia and Ukraine were two friends who live in Rome and work in the same hospital, this year two young people told their experience. The first escaped from Mariupol with his family but then returned to Ukraine and spoke of the destruction and fear but also of his grandmother’s encouragement: “You’ll see, everything will pass. And with God’s help, peace will return “. “I, on the other hand, am a Russian boy, while I say it I almost feel a sense of guilt, but at the same time I don’t understand why and I feel bad twice. Stripped of happiness and dreams for the future”, was the testimony of the another young man who lost his brother in the war and no longer knows anything about his father and grandfather who were also called to the front.

The Ukrainian ambassador against the story of the Russian boy “Forget to say – commented the ambassador of Kiev to the Vatican – that his relatives went to Ukraine to kill not only the father of the Ukrainian boy but his whole family, and not vice versa”.

However, the choice to see Ukrainians and Russians together in the Via Crucis confirms the diplomatic line of the Holy See, in the search for peace through dialogue with both parties. This is why the Pope says that he will go to Kiev only when he can also go to Moscow and therefore when a path of peace can really be imagined.

“Voices of Peace in a World of War” “Voices of peace in a world of war” is the title of the Via Crucis which recalls many testimonies of refugees. There is the voice of the woman from the Democratic Republic of Congo who experienced captivity in the forest of North Kivu, where civil war is raging, and where the Italian ambassador Luca Attanasio was also killed, for the murder of which six people were sentenced to life imprisonment today.

There is the woman from Qaraqosh, Iraq, who saw her son killed in an ISIS raid. There is the voice of the nun from South Sudan that you recalled in February this year, in the meeting in Juba with the Pope, the sister missionary killed in an attack. Then there are the stories of migrants from Africa and the Middle East, with the story from a detention center in Libya, “the worst place in the world“, underlines a witness. And yet another testimony, precisely in the first station, from the Holy Land, which sees the escalation of tensions precisely in these hours.

When John Paul II missed the appointment at the Colosseum There is a precedent in the absence of Pope Francis at the Colosseum. In 2005 John Paul II, due to his health conditions, was forced to miss the Good Friday appointment. The Polish Pontiff was placed in his private chapel. Even on Palm Sunday the Pope had shown himself to be suffering: he looked out of the window of St. Peter’s for the Blessing without speaking. On Easter Sunday, then, he did not celebrate Mass. The “Urbi et Orbi” message was read by Cardinal Sodano.

