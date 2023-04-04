Status: 04/04/2023 09:53 a.m Beautiful branches for the vase have a long tradition at Easter. Which branches are suitable? When do they have to be in the vase so that they bloom and sprout by Easter Sunday? How long do they stay fresh?

Easter bouquets have a long tradition in German-speaking countries. They symbolize the resurrection of Jesus and the spring awakening of nature. It usually takes about three days for the branches to sprout and blossom. That is why they are usually cut or bought on Maundy Thursday.

Which branches are suitable for the Easter bouquet?

There are no limits to the imagination when choosing the branches. The branches of the following trees and shrubs are particularly attractive and popular:

birch

hazel

(ornamental) cherry

Forsythie

Magnolias

Magnolias mock currant

Felsenbirne

Felsenbirne Quits

kitten willow

Important: Kitten willow is a protected species as it is a very important food source for bees is. The branches must not be cut between March 1st and September 30th – neither in the wild nor in your own garden. So they are better to be bought in a flower shop. People with certain pollen allergies should avoid twigs of birch and hazel.

Cut branches and place in vase

If you cut branches in your own garden, you should definitely use sharp and clean pruning shears so that the cut wound on the wood heals well. It is best to cut off the branches above a side shoot or very close to the thickening on the trunk (astring). Both purchased and freshly cut branches should be cut diagonally with a sharp knife so that they can absorb enough water.

It is best to use warm water for the vase and do not place the bouquet in the immediate vicinity of a heater. This keeps the branches fresh for longer. It is better to remove buds, leaves or flowers that protrude into the water so that they do not rot.

Combine Easter branches with other flowers

The Easter bouquet will be particularly colorful if you also put blooming spring flowers in the vase. Tulips, hyacinths, ranunculus and daffodils, for example, are suitable for this. However, the daffodils, which are particularly popular at Easter, should not be placed in the vase right away. They secrete a slime that quickly wilts the other flowers. But after a day in a separate vase, they can be added.

Tip: branches that have developed roots in the vase can later be planted in the garden.

