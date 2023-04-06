He’s going to be the big star this week. To then slowly set (but only for a few months) as soon as the great heat arrives.

It is the triumph of chocolate. The apotheosis of taste that is made egg with bow and the maximum expression of guilt ready to knock. But not everything comes to harm. Scientific literature can give great help to our sweet tooth because there are no more doubts: chocolate is good for health.

It is antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, antidepressant, improves memory, protects against cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Of course, it is not easy to measure these benefits and above all to translate them into a precise prescription of squares of a bar or the number of chocolates per day.

THE ENERGY

Of course, given the calories, it is advisable not to exceed 15-30 grams of dark chocolate per day. The energy supplied by chocolate (380 substances) derives mainly from fats and sugars, respectively 34% and 56.7% in 100 grams of dark chocolate, which correspond to more than 500 calories. The calories of the milk one are still slightly higher.

Substitute dark chocolate for other snacks it therefore turns out to be a healthy and above all tasty habit. «The dark chocolate – explain the researchers of the Veronesi Foundation – is particularly rich in flavonoids, molecules capable of improving the levels of lipids in the blood and blood pressure, relevant factors for cardiovascular health». Dark chocolate, therefore, slightly reduces blood pressure, improves the lipid structure by reducing cholesterol and generally benefits the health of our blood vessels.

Among the foods that have been indicated as capable of modulating the immune system in a positive way is cocoa, the active ingredient in dark chocolate-based foods and beverages, and the benefits increase according to its percentage contained in the final product.

For lovers of the anthropology of taste, it is good to remember that the name cocoa means “food of the gods”. Which is already a great start. In fact, it is no coincidence that the Aztecs and Maya used it to make libations to the gods, or as a drug or even as a bargaining chip.

If the magic number of the cocoa percentage above which chocolate enters the healthy empyrean is 70%, it is much more complex to define the optimal flavonoid content. Recently, a group of Spanish researchers published in the scientific journal Antioxidants a work on the content of nutraceutical bioactive compounds (substances deriving from plants, microbial agents and foods that can be integrated into a diet).

THE DIET

Polyphenols, procyanidins, methylxanthines as well as the antioxidant activity of seven different cocoa origins were analyzed (Peru, Venezuela, Ivory Coast, Dominican Republic, West Africa). The researchers have highlighted that those “not alkalized” (alkalization is a chemical treatment that makes the taste sweeter and rounder) and in particular those from Peru are the best for the content of bioactive compounds. Substances commonly taken in the daily diet, believed to be able to positively influence health, contributing to the prevention of various diseases.

Another study, COSMOS, published last June in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition demonstrated that the daily supplementation of a cocoa extract containing 500 mg of flavonoids reduces cardiovascular mortality of 27% after a few years.

The brain also benefits from a few chocolates, according to the results of a study by the University of Qingdao (China). The theobromine (“relative” of caffeine) contained in chocolate, would in fact improve cognitive performance in the elderly, shielding the decline, written over the years. A Mexican study found that cocoa, a functional food, reduces insulin resistance and oxidative damage in young adults with obesity, after just one week of “treatment”.

OBESITY

An intelligent consumption (and guided by the doctor) of chocolate can therefore give positive results even in people with prediabetes and obesity. In short, the curiosity of scientists has no limits when it comes to demonstrating that cocoa is good for you. What is certain is that this topic is also coveted by science. On PubMed, the “Bible” of all accredited scientific publications. The number of searches on cocoa has gone from 134 in 2000 to 762 in 2022. And this year we are already at 208.

