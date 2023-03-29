Healthy or unhealthy – there are many nutritional myths circulating about eggs that the dietitians from the Pyhrn-Eisenwurzen Klinikum (PEK) want to clear up once and for all just in time for Easter. Whether boiled, fried or poached, chicken eggs are popular at any time of the day. However, some opinions differ as to whether they are healthy. For the dietitians at PEK Kirchdorf, however, one thing is clear: Chicken eggs are real suppliers of nutrients. “Depending on its size, an egg delivers about 10 grams