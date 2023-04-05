Cakes and pastries: The way to Easter is through the stomach: Our recipe ideas for the holidays

A highlight at Easter: the richly set Easter table and the extensive breakfast for the holidays. You still don’t know which Easter cake you want to bake? Or which Easter biscuits? Here is a small but very fine and delicious selection of recipes to help you. Enjoy your meal!

You still don’t know what to conjure up out of the oven for Easter? We’ve put together some great recipes for you. Whether apple pie from the Ukraine, the classic Easter braid or something fruity – there is a treat for everyone. All recipes are also quick and easy. Just try them.

Easter recipe no. 1: The juicy and quick carrot cake The carrot shake cake fits perfectly into the Easter season, but is not limited to it, but can also be prepared for other occasions. This recipe is not only easy and quick, but also tastes delicious and is super juicy thanks to the carrots. Not only the Easter Bunny is happy about it.

Nice and juicy: Try the carrot cake – it’s really quick

Easter recipe no. 2: The Easter cake – a classic Are you still looking for a baking idea for Easter? The classic Easter cake always scores over the holidays. But this original Easter cake not only looks good, but also convinces with a fruity, delicious taste. The preparation is simple and makes you full and satisfied even in large groups.

Easter cake: With a special feature, the classic becomes a hit

Easter recipe #3: Bake the Easter braid For many, a yeast braid is part of Easter. Simple, uncomplicated and delicious. A true miracle recipe not only at Easter, but all year round. The basic recipe is varied, can be made into pizza or bread and is not only suitable for the Easter table. With butter, jam or the popular chocolate spread, the Easter braid is perfect for Easter brunch.

Bake an Easter plait: This basic recipe will inspire you

Easter recipe #4: Mother-in-law cake with chocolate and cherries Of course, mothers-in-law are often wrongly criticized. At least mostly. The mother-in-law cake is still delicious and worth baking! Named after the mothers-in-law, the cake is the mix of chocolaty and fruity. Perfect for small and large sweet tooth. This one is filled with cherries, but feel free to try other fruits. Strawberries or raspberries also go very well with chocolate.

Delicious mother-in-law cake with chocolate and cherries

Easter recipe #5: Delicious apple pie from Ukraine Not only because of the current occasion, but also because it tastes delicious, we are baking the Yabluchnyk today. The apple pie from the Ukraine is quick to prepare and a must for all apple lovers. A fluffy dough and fruity topping – simply an unbeatably delicious combination.

Fluffy dough and fruity topping: try this delicious apple pie

Easter recipe #6: Bake buns in 10 minutes Fancy fresh rolls, but the way to the bakery is too long? With this recipe, the rolls are ready so quickly that buying them is not even worthwhile.

Bake rolls in 10 minutes: With Blitz dough you don’t have to go to the bakery

