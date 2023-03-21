Now that the pixy fever has disappeared from the Christmas season, the next wave is coming: everyone wants Easter pixies! Nothing easier than that because all you have to do for the occasion is change the colors and accessories of the beloved pixies. So they get bright hats in spring colors and also a pair of bunny ears to decorate the little guys to match the spring awakening. We have a few instructions to help you make your own Easter pixies.

Easter elves tinkering with socks and rabbit ears

In principle, you can use any instructions for Christmas elves to make an Easter elves. All you have to do is match the colors and add a pair of bunny ears to make it even more coherent. Nevertheless, we will show you step by step how to make an Easter gnome figure.

colorful sock in spring colors (big enough to fit over the cone)

Foam cone (or styrofoam), approx. 22 cm high

Faux fur of any color for the beard

Wooden beads for the nose

Two colors of felt (for the outside and inside of the bunny ears)

hot glue

Prepare the sock for the hat

You can either put the sock for the elf hat over the cone as it is. Then it sits looser and has no characteristic corner. Or you can customize them a little beforehand by cutting them out and sewing or gluing them back together as shown in the instructions:

Turn the sock inside out.

Cut off the heel.

Cut the fabric diagonally from heel to toe.

Sew the fabric back together with a seam allowance of about 5mm.

You can also use glue, but then apply it to the right side. Press the two sides of the fabric together. Once the glue has dried, you can turn the sock inside out again.

Make the Easter elf with the remaining materials

Cut out a beard from the faux fur. This should be tapered. Be careful not to accidentally trim the fur hairs, only the fabric they are attached to.

Glue it to the cone. You can put the sock on briefly beforehand to choose the right spot, because the hat should overlap the beard a little (also bear in mind that you will later turn the elastic of the sock inside out).

Cut out the ears and the inside of the ears from felt and glue the elements together.

Attach the ears to the sock, just above the elastic.

Then line up the stocking hat on the cone and turn the elastic inside out to cover the edge of the bunny ears.

Glue a wooden bead for a nose.

Display the pixy at home or give it away to make someone happy!

Idea for bunny ears made out of gloves

Gloves have the best prerequisites for making rabbit ears from them, namely the fingers. If you want to use it to make an Easter elf, proceed as follows:

Take an old sock and stuff it with whatever stuffing you like. These can be styrofoam balls, but also dry beans or rice as well as dry sand and the like. Tie the sock tightly.

Turn the glove inside out and cut off all fingers except for the index and ring fingers, which will be the ears.

Apply glue to the openings to seal them (along the edges of the right side of the fabric).

Glue pipe cleaners (or other wire) to the remaining fingers.

Then turn the glove inside out again and put it over the body of the sock.

Then cut the beard, glue it to the pixy’s body and then attach the wooden bead.

Optionally, you can use black string to create whiskers under the gnome’s nose.

Add more accessories

To make the gnomes even more Easterly, feel free to add a few more elements and accessories. For example, make a carrot or glue a small foam Easter egg. You can also design the hats with matching motifs. Beautiful motifs can be easily cut out of felt, such as flowers or Easter eggs, for example. Flowers can be made from silk and other paper for the Easter gnome, which he can then hold in his hand.

Or how about putting the finished gnome on a pair of feet or bunny feet? You can easily cut these out of craft cardboard, then apply some glue and stick them under the gnome’s body, so that they naturally protrude a little at the front and are visible. This idea works for both the Kegel variant and the Gauntlet Imp, and you can also use pompoms or pieces of cloth for this purpose. It is only important that the beard is not too long so that it does not hide the rabbit’s feet.