Even if spring has just begun, Easter is almost there. And like all holidays, when they approach, a period of food excesses awaits. In order not to have to suffer too much afterwards, it will be good to prepare in time, opting for a healthier and more balanced diet. Lunches and dinners with friends and family are the highlights of the Easter period. Being at the table is convivial and it is easy to fall into the temptation of aperitifs, champagne, doves, chocolate eggs and various desserts.