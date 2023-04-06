Braided bread, roast meat and chocolate: We quickly eat a lot more than usual over Easter. As tasty as the feast is, we often feel bad after eating. This is due to an extreme feeling of fullness, also known as a food coma. You can prevent it with a few simple tricks.

After the meal, the assembled relatives lie on the sofa and groan and hold their stomachs: the food coma has struck again.

Probably the simplest and most effective tip against the unpleasant feeling of fullness: stop eating before your stomach rebels – but unfortunately that’s easier said than done with all the Easter treats.

If you pay attention to a few things, you can still manage to prevent the food coma – or get rid of the bloating quickly when it’s already too late.

1st tip: sit up straight

Sitting at the table makes it easier for the stomach and intestines to digest the greasy and high-calorie food. A simple tip to prevent an overly full stomach is to avoid a slouched posture.

In addition to a straight back, it is recommended to place your legs at a 90° angle. If you put your feet about hip-width apart on the ground, you also stabilize your torso optimally.

An additional plus point: When it comes to manners, you are guaranteed not to go wrong with an upright posture.

2nd tip: Eat slowly

Stress has a negative effect on the stomach – and slinging is absolutely stressful for the body.

So eat slowly and enjoy every bite. This also has the advantage that you automatically consume fewer calories because the feeling of satiety sets in faster.

And that’s not all: those who eat mindfully perceive tastes and smells much more intensively – and thus have more of the delicious Easter food.

3rd tip: Go for a walk

When your stomach is full, you often only know one destination: the couch. This is exactly the wrong way if you want to avoid the food coma.

A walk would be much more useful than a nap: walking gets your digestion going and the movement massages the rectum, which can help with stomach pain.

4th tip: warm your stomach

A seed pillow or hot water bottle can work wonders when the stomach is extremely full and therefore painful.

The heat is not only good for digestion, but is also perceived by many as simply pleasant and relaxing.

5th tip: drink tea

Peppermint, fennel or caraway tea help with digestive problems. They soothe the stomach and dispel the feeling of fullness.

In general, it is good to drink plenty of fluids – water is also a good choice. However, only after eating or between meals, as DAK nutrition expert Silke Wilms explains. If you drink too much with meals, you hinder the effect of the digestive enzymes.

Alcohol and sugary drinks, on the other hand, are not recommended because they put additional strain on the digestive system.

6th tip: take bitter substances

Bitter substances can work wonders when it comes to avoiding a food coma. The reason: They stimulate the production of the pancreas and bile.

Foods and spices that are high in bitter substances include:

artichokes

laurels

Ginger

marjoram

lovage

chervil

7th tip: drink espresso

An espresso after a meal has two major advantages: on the one hand, caffeine stimulates blood circulation in the gastrointestinal tract, on the other hand, it also contains bitter substances that can help with digestion.

If you don’t want to take in additional calories, you should avoid the sugar in the espresso.

8th tip: herbal remedies

If all of these tips don’t help, herbal remedies can be another way to relieve the symptoms.

There are over-the-counter herbal preparations available in pharmacies, for example those with the active ingredient “antacids”, which bind excess stomach acid – and thus help against nausea, a feeling of fullness and heartburn.

Judith Kerstgens