In many places in the north, Easter is all about traditional customs. In addition to Easter egg hunts, Easter walks and Easter bonfires, many other events invite the whole family to take a trip. A selection.

festivals and markets

Games, live music, arts and crafts and activities for children: If you are looking for a change during the holidays, you will find numerous offers, especially on the coasts. In Scharbeutz, for example, visitors can expect a lot of music from pop to hits on the stage by the lake. Travemünde invites you to the family Easter festival in the Brügmanngarten with a giant egg parade and Easter egg hunt as well as an Easter market at the Fährplatz. Boltenhagen lures with a pottery market, the old town of Rostock with a large Easter market with fairground rides and handicrafts. Flowers are the focus of the Easter and flower market, which opens in Greifswald on Saturday.

At Easter in Wolfenbüttel on Saturday, the Easter Bunny personally gives gifts to all the children who can also play, do handicrafts and dance there. The traditional Easter market with a fair and arts and crafts takes place on the Schlossplatz in Oldenburg. If you want to fly the first kites of the year, you can go to the kite flying days in Büsum on Saturday and Easter Sunday.

Easter with the animals

Zoos and animal parks attract visitors with special programs and Easter egg hunts, and young animals can be seen in many places. The zoo in Ueckermünde, for example, offers feeding shows and face painting for children on Easter Sunday. Pony rides, handicrafts, feedings and an Easter night with howling wolves and a campfire are on the program of the Easter festival on Saturday in the Wildpark-MV in Güstrow. Children can also make Easter crafts in the Marlow Bird Park. The Wildpark Eekholt invites you to an Easter rally for the whole family on Sunday. On Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday, children can marvel at the chicks, pigs and chickens being fed and visit the Poitou donkeys at the Arche Warder animal park. In the Wildpark Schwarze Berge near Hamburg, Easter handicrafts and Easter egg counting are on the agenda. The wildlife park Lüneburger Heide invites you to hunt for eggs and Easter rallies, and the Easter bunny is also on the move.

The Hanover Zoo invites you to an Easter egg hunt with Easter puzzles, as well as face painting and a visit from the Easter bunny on Sunday. Rostock Zoo also attracts visitors with an “animal Olympics” and a visit from the Easter bunny. The St. Peter-Ording West Coast Park celebrates Easter with a rally on Easter Sunday, as well as handicrafts and face painting.

Easter in the open-air museum

Many open-air museums ring in the season with special offers on the public holidays. In Groß Raden, east of Schwerin, a big medieval festival with activities for the whole family is on the program from Good Friday to Easter Sunday. Visitors to the Steinzeitpark Dithmarschen near Albersdorf can go to an Easter hidden object game on the public holidays. The Museum Kiekeberg near Hamburg invites you to Easter fun with children’s handicrafts on Easter Monday. The Easter bunny is a guest in the Museumsdorf Cloppenburg and accompanies visitors when looking for eggs.

Easter bonfires herald spring

Traditionally, bonfires are lit in many places on Easter Saturday. There is a special custom in the Harz Mountains, the so-called Easter kilns. For this purpose, spruce branches are stacked around a tree trunk that is up to 15 meters high, torches are swung and the faces of the visitors are blackened with soot. Visitors to Bad Grund and Lautenthal can witness such a fire spectacle. Although already located in North Rhine-Westphalia, the town of Lüdge, which is known for a special Easter spectacle, is only a stone’s throw away from Bad Pyrmont. According to old tradition, roll there at the easter wheel race on Easter Sunday burning wooden wheels with straw from the Osterberg down into the valley.

Easter bonfires burn in many villages and towns in Schleswig-Holstein. On the coasts and on the islands, you can experience the flame spectacle with sea views, for example in St. Peter-Ording, on Föhr, Fehmarn or on the Travemünde beach. In Fires are blazing in many districts of Hamburg, and hearty grilled food and drinks are offered. For safety reasons, the particularly atmospheric bonfires on the banks of the Elbe only take place in Blankenese. In Binz on the island of Rügen, visitors can expect a whole mile of flames – 22 fires stretch over a length of more than four kilometers to Prora. In Warnemünde, at 6.45 p.m., a torchlight procession with music will go from the Bailiwick to the beach to light the Easter bonfire.

On the way with the slow train

A nostalgic pleasure for young and old: Numerous museum railways open the new season on Easter. In Lüneburg, for example, the Heide-Express starts on Easter Monday at 10.40 a.m. and 2.40 p.m. on a tour to Neu Neetze, where children can look for surprises in the Easter Forest. In Deinste near Stade, the Feldbahn traditionally runs through the Feldmark on Easter Sunday and Easter Monday. In Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, the classics Rasender Roland and Molli are on Easter duty.

