Easy and delicious dinner, everyone will want your recipe: success is guaranteed

Enjoy an easy and delicious dinner tonight. With just a few fresh ingredients and simple preparation, you can create a tasty meal that will please your palate.

You can experiment with new combinations of flavors and let yourself be surprised by a culinary evening full of satisfaction.

Potatoes in their skins

Potatoes, often considered simple accompaniments, they hide a treasure trove of nutrients, especially when eaten with the peel. Potato peel is rich in fiber, vitamins and minerals that they provide numerous health benefits.

Potatoes in their skins offer a high amount of dietary fiber. These fibers help regulate intestinal transit, promote the feeling of satiety and help keep blood sugar levels stable. Also, the dietary fiber they may play a role in the prevention of heart disease and type 2 diabetes.

These unpeeled tubers are even a source of essential vitamins. They contain vitamin C which plays a key role in strengthening the immune system and in the formation of collagen, which is essential for skin and joint health. Also, potatoes in their skins are a good source of B vitamins, which are important for energy metabolism and the proper functioning of the nervous system.

As for minerals, potatoes in their skins they are rich in potassium. Potassium is essential for heart health, muscle function and maintaining water balance in the body. Furthermore, potatoes also contain minerals such as iron, magnesium and phosphorus, which contribute to various physiological processes.

Potatoes in their skins they can be used in many recipes. They can be boiled, steamed, roasted or even used to make fried potatoes. The peel adds a nice texture and slightly earthy flavor to preparations. but the choice of organic here is more necessary than ever.

It’s important wash the potatoes thoroughly before using them, to remove any earth residues or unwanted substances.

To best preserve potatoes, it is advisable keep them in a cool, dark and well-ventilated place. Avoid storing them in the refrigerator, as the cold environment can convert the starch in the potatoes into sugar, altering their flavor and texture. Also, it is preferable to store potatoes away from other vegetables, as they can give off ethylene gas, which can speed up the budding process.

Recipe for an easy and delicious dinner

We just saw how jacket potatoes are a great choice for one nutritious and delicious dinner.

Today’s recipe allows us to take advantage of their nutritional value, and precisely because potatoes can become a versatile and healthy ingredient, they are also able to be the optimal preparation to be an easy and delicious dinner.

Precisely because the recipe requires that you do not remove the peel from the potatoes, in this case you will have to opt for the choice of organic potatoes. Let’s find out the ingredients and how to make it today.

Easy and delicious dinner

Enjoy an easy and delicious dinner tonight. With just a few fresh ingredients and simple preparation, you can create a tasty meal that will please your palate.

Keyword Easy and delicious dinner

Equipment

large bowl

grater

oven dish

kitchen brush

Ingredients

1-2 onions 1 kg thin-skinned potatoes (preferably organic) to taste salt to taste pepper as needed. paprika to taste spices to taste parsley or coriander to taste cheese (of your choice) to taste tomato sauce to taste extra virgin olive oil

Instructions

To prepare this tasty, easy and delicious dinner, put the thin-skinned potatoes in a pot full of salted water to cook, after carefully washing them under running water.

In a non-stick pan, pour a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil and add the onion that has been thinly sliced, leaving it to cook until it is golden brown, but not burnt.

Once the potatoes are cooked, let them cool to room temperature, then put them in a bowl in which we will also add: extra virgin olive oil, fine salt, pepper and paprika as needed together with the spices we desire.

With your hands, mix the ingredients well, finally place the potatoes in an oven bowl.

With a glass we crush the potatoes and compact everything with our hands.

Pour the tomato sauce over the potatoes and brush with a kitchen brush, then place in the oven at 180° for about 30 minutes.

Once the time has passed, add the onion and a generous portion of coarsely grated cheese to the potatoes.

Another 5 minutes in the oven until the cheese is melted, a final sprinkle of parsley or coriander and voilà your easy and delicious dinner is ready to serve!

Wines to accompany an easy and delicious dinner

To accompany an easy and delicious dinner of baked jacket potatoes and cheeseyou can opt for some wines that enhance the flavours and harmonize with the dishes. Here are some recommended choices:

Chardonnay – One Slightly buttery and well structured Chardonnay it can be a great choice to balance the creaminess of the cheese and the soft texture of the potatoes. Be sure to choose a not too light Chardonnayso as not to be overwhelmed by the intense flavors of the dish.

Sauvignon Blanc – If you prefer a fresher and more lively white wine, he Sauvignon Blanc it can be your ideal choice. His aromatic character and citrus notes they go well with the freshness of the potatoes and contrast with the richness of the cheese. Go for a dry, fruity Sauvignon Blanc to bring out the flavors.

Pinot Noir – If you prefer a light and fruity red wine, he Pinot Noir can be an excellent choice. Its notes of red fruits and the light spicy taste of paprika they go well with the sweetness of the potatoes and integrate delicately with the cheese. Opt for a medium-bodied Pinot Noir for a harmonious balance.

Syrah/Shiraz – If you prefer a more full-bodied and robust red wine, Syrah or Shiraz they can be interesting options. With their intense flavors of black fruit, spice and earthy notes, they pair well with the soft consistency and the strong flavor of potatoes and cheese.

Remember that the choice of wine also depends on your personal tastes and individual preferences. Don’t hesitate to do some tastings and experiment with different combinations to find out which wine you like best with your dinner of baked potatoes and cheese. Enjoy your meal!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

