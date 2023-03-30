Easy-care hairstyles for women over 60 should not necessarily be traditional and boring. Whether you have naturally curly, thin or thick hair, there are beautiful haircuts that suit your age and personal style while adding elegance and beauty.

Easy-care hairstyles for women over 60

If you’re looking for a simple and low-maintenance hairstyle that doesn’t require hours of styling, you’ve come to the right place. And do not think that this can only be done with short haircuts. There are a variety of hairstyles of all lengths that can be used to get a low-maintenance look rather than wasting time and money on complicated haircuts.

Rounded bob for thin hair

If you want to make your short hair look fuller and thicker, opt for a rounded bob. The shorter layers add volume to this elegant haircut for a flattering and structured look. But if you need a low-maintenance hairstyle, don’t choose too many layers. Complete your look with a soft hair color to appear younger and fresher.

Easy-care hairstyles for women over 60: Shoulder-length bob

The shoulder-length bob is the perfect haircut for older women with straight hair who want the option of wearing it down, in a ponytail, or in a simple bun. This medium-length hairstyle requires no styling—just wash and air dry, or blow-dry briefly upside down.

Perm for short hair

This short hairstyle, in which the hair is styled in waves or curls and treated with a perm solution, can last for months. Because of this, it’s the ultimate low-maintenance hairstyle for women over 60, as it adds structure and shape without requiring daily styling.

You only have to spend a few hours in the salon every 6 months, but it’s worth it to have beautiful and full hair that suits every face shape.

Short bob for older women with glasses

The short bob gives women with glasses over 60 a stylish, classic look. Choosing not to dye your gray hair will give you an even more low-maintenance look and you’ll already be chicer than you think, as gray hair is the latest trend even among younger women.

Easy-care hairstyles for women over 60 with long hair

If you have a healthy, full mane of hair in your 60s, you should show it off! Ditch the styling tools to let your hair’s natural texture shine. If you want to style your hair for a special occasion, add a side braid or low ponytail with just a little effort.

Inverted bob with side swept bangs

If your hair is naturally wavy, go for a longer version of the layered bob and let your waves move freely to add volume. This haircut requires no additional styling, just let your hair air dry.

Short pixie cut for older women

The short pixie is one of the best hairstyles for women over 60. It is easy to maintain and can be washed and worn easily. Thin hair looks fuller with this haircut, while thick hair types are made flattering by adding layers and removing weight. Complement your pixie hairstyle with side swept bangs for added dimension.

Easy care shag for women over 60

Shag hairstyles are great for any length and face shape. You can complement them with curtain or thin bangs as you like. If you fancy a messy shag, simply run your hand or a comb through your hair to get the beautiful tousled look.

Long hairstyle for straight hair

This long burgundy hairdo with its soft lines around the face can help soften the signs of aging and balance out narrow and oblong face shapes.

Long pixie with side bangs

A long pixie with side bangs is ideal for women over 60 who have thin hair. The hair is cropped to nape length at the back and left longer at the front to allow this hairstyle to flatter any face shape and provide multiple styling options. The layers add a lot of structure and shape to the haircut and the side bangs frame the face and make you look younger.

Layered bob for older women with thinning hair

Women’s hair gets thinner and weaker over the years. For this reason, the haircuts with layers for women over 60 are mostly in demand. You might think this bob is a boring hairstyle, but if you take a closer look, you’ll see that the layers enhance its fullness, giving it a balanced and youthful look.

Pixie cut for naturally curly hair

Naturally curly hair adds movement and body to a pixie cut because the curls aren’t weighed down. This hairstyle is the perfect choice for women who are looking for a beautiful yet low-maintenance short haircut for their curly hair.