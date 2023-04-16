Easy-care short hairstyles for women over 50 that look good without styling

Uncomplicated and easy to care for: This is how the next short hairstyles for women over 50 can be described. Because you can look good in old age even without blow-drying and complex styling.

Easy-care short hairstyles for women over 50: cheeky and fringed in everyday life

Short haircuts are considered uncomplicated for many. But even a mullet, micro bob, or pixie cut can require more styling than air drying. The hair length alone is therefore not decisive for how much time you need for styling in the morning. A hairstyle is considered easy-care if it is adapted to the hair type and flatters the face.

Frayed layered cuts from 50 that also look good without blow-drying

If you want to protect your hair in everyday life, you can rely on an easy-care, fringed layered cut. At the forefront: the pixie cut. Hardly any hairstyle is as versatile as the pixie. The hair is cut to create multiple layers. In the front these are longer, often there is even a side pony. The hair is shorter at the back and subtly layered. Good planning and an experienced hairdresser are very important in order to achieve the desired layering in the end. The hairstyle also looks great without blow-drying and styling with a round brush.

Sassy short hairstyles for women with gray hair

Clear the stage for gray hair, because this year it perfectly showcases a hairstyle such as a short shag or mixie cut. In particular, short gray hair looks great with the trendy haircuts. They are also ideal for the ladies who don’t have time to waste in the morning. Because more than washing and possibly working some conditioner for silver shine and care into the hair, there is nothing else to do. If you want to refine your gray hair, you can strengthen it with hair oil. In the drugstores you will find a large selection of products with natural ingredients.

Frayed short hairstyles that create more volume

A short hairstyle should not only look good, but also create more volume. The tricks for long and medium-length hair, such as blow-drying the top hair in the opposite direction of growth or conjuring up additional fullness with a round brush, can of course also be used with short haircuts. Most of the time it is not necessary, because other tricks come to the rescue here. A side part alone can do wonders. Bangs can also frame the face nicely and make the hair look more voluminous.

Romantic and playful: The trendy boycut haircut

A cool haircut that creates a romantic, playful look: This is how the trendy bob cut, namely the boycut, can be described. The word boycut is composed of “boyfriend” and “cut” and stands for a casual, everyday look. The subtle levels can be emphasized with texture sprays.

Easy-care short hairstyles for women over 50 that make you younger

Layered cuts can be easily varied, are easy to care for and can be adapted to the shape of the face. But you can achieve much more with layers and fringed highlights – namely, bring strength and tension to the hair. Pony hairstyles conceal one or two wrinkles and are super easy to care for. The only downside to layered cuts is the frequent visits to the hairdresser. In order for the hairstyle to sit really well, these are essential. Otherwise, as they grow out, they will lose their shape and look unkempt.

Short haircuts have a special charm. But don’t be fooled – even short hair sometimes requires a lot of styling. So that the hairstyle sits well without much effort, it must be adapted to the shape of the face, the hair structure and the hair type. If you want an easy-care cut, you are usually well advised to go with a pixie. A short bob also looks good on any face shape and, when combined with bangs, can conceal wrinkles and emphasize facial features. Frayed highlights and subtle layers create tension and create volume. Then it is completely sufficient if you comb your hair in the morning and maybe style it with your fingers and a care product.