Easy recipe for delicious meal

A spring dish that suits any occasion is gnocchi tossed in a lemon pesto sauce with peas and green asparagus. The gnocchi should be soft and fluffy. This lemon pesto dish takes minutes to make and is packed with healthy greens. Here we will tell you how to prepare gnocchi with green asparagus!

Recipe for gnocchi with green asparagus

Gnocchi are a type of potato dumplings that are very pleasant to eat due to their airy consistency and the main ingredient, potatoes. Their mild flavor makes them great in a lemon pesto sauce, and the addition of asparagus enhances the dish with its sweetness, freshness, and deliciousness.

Before forming the dough into gnocchi, you can enhance the flavor of the dish by adding various ingredients into the dough itself. Herbs, cheese, pepper, and similar ingredients are wonderful additions. You can also easily buy gnocchi from a store, which is what we usually do. Since gnocchi are a pantry essential and also taste pretty good, you can make them for a quick meal in under 20 minutes.

Ingredients

Ingredients for the pesto:

30 g fresh basil

30 grams of pine nuts

1 teaspoon grated lemon zest

2 tablespoons lemon juice

30 g grated parmesan cheese

2 medium garlic cloves, chopped

70 g extra virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Ingredients for the gnocchi:

2 tablespoons butter, divided

450g gnocchi, cooked al dente according to package directions

230 g asparagus, cleaned and cut

150g frozen peas, steamed according to package directions

Additional grated Parmesan cheese and lemon zest for sprinkling

Prepare gnocchi with green asparagus

Pesto:

Place the garlic, parmesan, lemon zest and juice, pine nuts and basil in a food processor and process until smooth. With the mixer running, slowly drip the olive oil through the attachment while blending the pesto until completely smooth, stopping to scrape the sides. Season the pesto with salt and pepper. Set aside for a minute.

Gnocchi:

Melt a tablespoon of butter in the center of a large non-stick skillet over medium-high heat. Place the gnocchi in the pan in a single layer and sauté until golden brown, turning regularly. Remove the gnocchi from the pan and let them rest for a few minutes. In the same pan, add another tablespoon of butter and heat over medium-high heat. Add the asparagus and sauté for 3 to 5 minutes, turning regularly, until they reach the desired tenderness. Turn the heat to medium and add the gnocchi, peas and pesto to the pan. Toss everything together for a few minutes until evenly coated and cooked through. Remove the pan from the heat and sprinkle over the remaining parmesan and lemon zest.

You can store the gnocchi in the refrigerator for up to 4 days.