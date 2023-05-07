Easy Steps + Tips & Tricks

Many people use modern sparkling water makers these days, but there are a few things to consider when it comes to cleaning a sparkling water maker. Although devices for carbonating tap water require little maintenance, regular cleaning of the components is essential for hygienic reasons. Otherwise, musty smells and contamination of the bottles can occur, which is not recommended in the long term. If you’re also dealing with this, the following cleaning tips and hacks can help you do this household chore properly.

What to consider before cleaning your SodaStream sparkling water maker?

So that you can use an always ready-to-use and odor-free device at home, the associated care is an important matter. Regular cleaning is designed to keep germs and bacteria away to prevent disease transmission. In addition, it is advisable to clean the water bottles before and after each use, most of which are not dishwasher safe. This could prompt consumers to look for simpler cleaning methods and ways to make their job easier. A gentle cleaning technique should also be used on the device itself to prevent unwanted damage.

Fortunately, a sparkling water maker can be cleaned by following a few simple steps and using home remedies to prevent any problems that may arise. The first step is to rinse out the SodaStream bottle with lukewarm water. Then you can put some detergent in the bottle and fill it again with lukewarm water and shake vigorously. First, you can let the washing-up liquid work for about 15 minutes and, in this case, rinse the plastic bottle thoroughly with lukewarm water. However, this first and easiest cleaning method is only suitable if you only use the bottle for drinking water or sodas. In other cases, you can consider the options described below.

Why not clean sparkling water bottles in the dishwasher?

Using SodaStream PET plastic bottles for other beverages may result in your beverage becoming stale or generally undrinkable. Therefore, you should treat your these with the appropriate means. If you also need to clean a clogged sparkling water nozzle, a quick, thorough, and proper clean can fix the problem in no time.

As previously written, these types of recyclable plastic do not lend themselves to being cleaned in a dishwasher. The reason for this is that most of these are made of polyethylene terephthalate, known as PET. This material can easily decompose when exposed to heat. Most dishwashers use hot water to wash dishes and heat or steam to dry them. These are influencing factors that can lead to deformation or damage to the bottles. However, you can clean the sparkling water bottle by using a dishwasher as glass is a dishwasher safe material.

How can you flawlessly clean a sparkling water maker?

By cleaning your machine weekly, you ensure that it is working properly and making healthy drinks. The first thing you should do with electrical devices is to remove the cable from the power supply. Then you can wipe the machine with a soft cleaning cloth or kitchen sponge soaked in a little mild washing-up liquid or detergent. Be sure to also clean between any crevices to remove any accumulated dust and dirt. Once you’re done wiping, you can again dampen a clean cloth without detergent and go over it again. Finally, let the device dry in a warm place before using it again.

Remove unpleasant odors from SodaStream bottles

If you have made fruit juices or other drinks other than water with your device several times, musty odors may arise. This also includes some stubborn stains or limescale deposits that are a bit more difficult to remove. In such cases, you can clean your sparkling water maker with citric acid. In addition, using lukewarm water combined with lemon juice can eliminate the odor of the beverage bottle. The acidity of the lemon will help kill the bacteria without damaging the bottle. Also, letting the bottle dry thoroughly removes the moisture that bacteria need to grow. In addition, citric acid is also suitable for descaling. Here’s the simplest cleaning technique you can use with this trick:

First, use lukewarm tap water to fill the SodaStream bottle and add the juice of a whole lemon.

Then shake the bottle of homemade cleaning solution vigorously and leave it on for at least 15 minutes.

You can then rinse the bottle a few times with lukewarm water.

Finally, you should let the odorless but still wet bottle dry in a warm place to get rid of germs.

Use vinegar for existing odors and clean bottles from the sparkling water maker

If the lingering odor is still present, distilled white vinegar could be effective as a common home remedy. As with citric acid, acetic acid has natural antibacterial properties which, thanks to its high concentration, can kill most foodborne germs. However, it should be noted that vinegar will also have a strong smell initially, but this will go away if you wash the bottle off immediately.

With this cleaning method, you can start by simply adding a cup of vinegar to a mixture of warm water and dish soap.

Then shake the solution in the bottle for about 60 seconds and pour the used water into the sink.

For best effect, you may want to repeat these steps a few times or until the smell goes away.

Of course, you can also use a bottle brush and cleaning tabs if you want to clean your sparkling water maker more thoroughly. Just be careful not to use harsh chemicals like bleach as this will damage the plastic and could be a health hazard. In addition, this also creates an unpleasant odor, with bleach also affecting the strength of such plastic bottles. Also, don’t forget to wash the caps on the SodaStream bottles with a sponge and dish soap. Then dry them with a clean towel to prevent bacteria from building up inside.