Eat a little of everything but without excesses with an eye to waste and the environment

Man is omnivorous. Of course, in a healthy and balanced diet foods of plant origin are preferable, but without excluding animal ones, essential sources of protein, all combined with an adequate lifestyle (no smoking, little alcohol, constant physical activity, etc.), as medical science has long established.

In this context, agriculture assumes a fundamental role, called as it is to feed a constantly increasing world population, but with macroscopic social imbalances. For this reason, a correct relationship with the environment becomes fundamental, i.e. pursuing the objective of complete sustainability, increasingly supported by technology, a quality and safety that the DOP and IGT brands, as well as local products, are able to guarantee .

Issues of significant importance addressed during the conference which took place in the Sala Panini of Palabanca Eventi and organized by the Association of Graduates in Agricultural and Forestry Sciences of Piacenza, by the Order of Surgeons and Dentists of Piacenza, with the patronage of the University Cattolica del Sacro Cuore and the collaboration of the Banca di Piacenza, present with the advisor professor Felice Omati and with the manager Davide Sartori.

After a brief introduction by the president of Alsaf, Giuseppe Bertoni who coordinated the event, by the president of the Order of Doctors of Piacenza Mauro Gandolfini (who recalled the ancient motto of Hippocrates “let food be your medicine and let your medicine be food”), Massimo Piepoli of the State University of Milan and Cardiologist at the Policlinico San Donato took the floor, who recalled how essential prevention and a correct lifestyle are to avoid risk factors (dyslipidemia, cholesterol , overweight, high blood pressure levels etc) which increase inflammatory activity, with a diet that does not exclude any food, but with a vegetable prevalence, a healthy diet that is always sustainable, in balance between what we eat and what we consume.

Concepts also reaffirmed by Patrizia Perazzo, gastroenterologist at the Piacenza hospital, who examined the macro and micronutrients, the function of proteins and amino acids. Vegetables must be complemented by cereals and legumes, white meats have the same proteins as red meats, but less cholesterol. Fibers are essential in a correct diet, especially the insoluble ones and all the vitamins and mineral salts, and you recalled how the Mediterranean diet is a heritage of humanity.

Federico Froidi of the Faculty of Agricultural, Food and Environmental Sciences of the Cattolica, said that «sustainability concerns the environment, society and the economy. The latter must develop in compliance with environmental and social resources». He then mentioned the objectives of Agenda 2030 and how it is essential to maintain ecosystems, given that by 2050 meat consumption will increase by 73% and milk consumption by 58%, so good practices are essential to prevent impoverishment of the planet. He then recalled how the enormous waste of food must be stopped absolutely (67 kg, per person in Italy, 17% of production in the world) and then illustrated the characteristics of the Life Cycle Assessment (Lca), i.e. the analysis of the life, a structured and standardized method at an international level which makes it possible to quantify the potential impacts on the environment and human health, associated with a good or service, starting from the respective consumption of resources and emissions.

Finally, he outlined the peculiarities of the Farm to Fork, i.e. the European Commission’s strategy to make the food system sustainable and the characteristics of the new CAP based on sustainable practices. «Everything – he reiterated – must be adequately communicated to the consumer, so that he understands its importance and can always better value and appreciate the products he consumes».

Margherita Dall’Asta of Unicatt Piacenza drew a comparison between foods of vegetable and animal origin and spoke of the risks associated with the consumption of sodium, the low consumption of whole grains and fruit. «The dimension of well-being and the health of individuals must relate to culturally acceptable, equitable, adequate ecosystems, with naturally healthy choices, optimizing human resources».

He then dealt with sustainable diets and guidelines for healthy eating, all linked to environmental sustainability and cited the FAO’s LCA proposal. The Life Cycle Assessment (LCA, life cycle analysis) is a method of analysis, based on the calculation of specific indicators, which makes it possible to evaluate the environmental effects of a production process from the production of the raw materials used up to the final use of the product. The foreseen indicators make it possible to evaluate numerous effects on the environment such as the carbon footprint, soil acidification and water eutrophication.

Speeches by important Piacenza companies followed, aimed at highlighting how they are equipping themselves to face the challenges of sustainability. Michele Galletti for the Valcolatte Dairy illustrated the prerogatives of the Piacenza-based group leader in Italy (and in some European countries) for the production of mozzarella and ricotta, including the new product, “laRICOtta” with 45% less fat and a longer duration.

He then recalled some important investments such as the photovoltaic car park, the new purifier and the biogas and biomethane plant. Roberto Belli, director of the Consorzio Salumi Piacentini DOP, underlined the importance of the European brand (Piacenza has three for coppa, salami and bacon) and the role of the Consortium in protecting quality and enhancing it. Last is the regional recognition of the Food District for cured meats which will make it possible to build a very short supply chain to protect consumers.

Emanuele Pisaroni of the Cascina Pizzavacca di Soarza retraced the entrepreneurial journey of his company which has made it possible to obtain high added value from the products of the countryside, which are then directly transformed into preserves, purées, pickled vegetables and fruit juices, now exported to Europe and throughout the world and underlined the role of the social sustainability of the Cascina where, alongside the laboratories that transform what is directly grown, the families who work on the farm have returned to live, thus restoring the ancient social humus of the rural suburbs. He then mentioned the role of the Piacenza food export consortium, of which he is president.

Finally Alberto Bertuzzi of Riverfrut, a leading European company for horticultural crops (in particular green beans) cultivated on over 600 hectares which over the years has extended production to vegetable hamburgers “a different way to eat vegetables”, the line of soups and all the company interventions to make it increasingly sustainable, from photovoltaics, to the water recycling system for irrigation, to the latest generation boilers. A fascinating story that of Riverfrut, an agricultural company born from the idea of ​​the brothers Emilio and Angelo Bertuzzi and which has been present in the Piacenza area for over fifty years, and has been producing vegetables since the early eighties, especially tomatoes and green beans up to the processed ones, a path of success and quality that today, alongside the two founders, their children continue, guaranteeing its continuity.







