Eat a plate of vegetables, died after two days of agony: what was that?

He goes for a walk and picks some dandelions, then goes home and eats a plate of vegetables: he died in the hospital

One death which is absurd, was that of a man eating a plate of vegetables and who died after two days of agony: what was that? The 56 years old Stefano Bonacina He was an expert botany but it may have run into a fatal error. From what we learn, the man had set out to search in the fields of dandelion (taraxacum or tarassaco).

Eat a plate of vegetables, dead

It’s a plant with prickly yellow flowers which has all edible parts but which can be confused with other species which are poisonous. In fact, it happens that someone think you are picking dandelion and pick more. And that would be exactly what happened to Stefano Bonacina, 56 years old of Calolziocorte, in the province of Lecco. Unfortunately, the man died after two days of agony due to poisoning from a poisonous plant. The media explain that the man could be made a terrible mistake after he went out for a walk and told what he believed was dandelions.

Hospitalization in intensive care and death

After preparing a salad, Stefano was taken to the emergency room of the Merate hospital, where he himself explained that he had eaten dandelions and immediately the call to the poison control center started. Unfortunately, however, his conditions worsened and after hospitalization in intensive care Stefano passed away after two days of agony. He leaves behind his wife and two children.