In the field of herbal medicine and natural/officinal products, some forms of plants have had a real “medicinal” role for a long time considered miraculous and in some cases even confirmed by modern science, such as sage, one of the most widespread forms of herbs in most of the temperate areas which have always been considered as multipurpose in use. Eating a sage leaf is not only a good breath solution but also allows you to obtain other beneficial effects.

Eat a sage leaf, its effects are miraculous: “crazy”

Sage is now widely used as a condiment and to flavor foods of various kinds, in particular meat, being endowed with a unique aroma, which in fact is linked to a decidedly important aromatic effect.

Given the shortage of effective medicinal solutions until not too many centuries ago, sage has long been considered as a “jack of all trades” remedy in the general context of various ailments.

But for centuries it has also been used in different fields, linked to the medicinal context.

Chewing and eating sage leaf (even just chewing gives these benefits) releases an antioxidant power as it contains substances useful for the muscles and heart such as rosmarinic acid, luteolin and apigenin.

It has important anti-inflammatory properties and is therefore extremely useful for fighting wounds or canker sores of the mouth through simple chewing.

Thanks to the composition and the presence of Vitamin K, sage is also a useful element for maintaining good bone health, and is also useful for diseases such as sore throat, cough and stuffy nose, even in the form of essential oil or other solutions due to their antiseptic capabilities, even scientifically recognized.

Generally, even an important intake of sage does not contribute to developing real side effects even if some may actually perceive some undesirable effects such as nausea and vomiting.