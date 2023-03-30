Start your day off right. Eat breakfast like this and you will be full of energy, so much so that you won’t change your habits anymore

The first meal of the day, i.e. breakfast, is often considered the most important meal as it provides our body with the energy it needs to face the day.

However, many times we don’t pay enough attention to food choice and end up making one breakfast unbalanced or not very nutritious. In this article we want to show you some advice to prepare a healthy breakfast full of energy, in order to start the day in the best possible way.

Eat a breakfast plentiful and nutritious can make all the difference in a busy day. A healthy and balanced breakfast can provide our body with the energy and nutrients it needs to perform daily activities effectively. In the rest of the article we will provide some tips on how to have a breakfast full of energy; however, it is important to underline that for more detailed and reliable information on one’s diet it is always useful to seek advice from a nutritionist.

Eat breakfast like this for energy

If you are looking for one breakfast tasty and nutritious that gives you the right energy to face the day, we have the solution for you! Here’s a healthy one recipe Of smoothie for breakfast, rich in protein, fiber, unsaturated fats, essential vitamins and minerals.

This super smoothie for breakfast tastes great and fills you up until lunchtime. We use frozen bananas for a thicker texture, but if you don’t have them on hand, a handful of ice will achieve a similar effect. But let’s see the recipe now!

Ingredients:

1 banana media;

Half a cup of sliced ​​strawberries or berries;

Half a cup of Greek yogurt;

1 tablespoon of almond butter;

Half a cup of baby spinach

1/2 cup unsweetened almond milk;

1 or 2 basil leaves, 2 or 3 mint leaves or 1 teaspoon of ginger.

Procedure: As we said, it is a rather simple recipe. In fact, all you have to do is insert bananas, strawberries or berries, almond yogurt, almond milk, spinach and basil in a blender. Activate the device and blend until you get one consistency liquid and not too thick. In case you want more liquidity, try adding milk. Guaranteed result, surprising taste and lots of energy to use to face a long day!

