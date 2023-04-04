Claudia Osmetti April 04, 2023

White mustache like the coat he wears, a nice smile and a fast gab. The professor George Calabrese we all know him a bit: he is the dietician of Door to doorOf Medicine 33, he is the president of the National Committee on Food Safety of the Ministry of Health and, above all, he is someone who tells you things frankly. If he doesn’t agree, he’ll let you know immediately, there’s no point in going around it. «On what Europe has done on insects, I am sideways, and how. It’s not an improvement, it’s an enlargement. It’s not like sushi.”

Doctor Calabrese, please? The sushi?

«A few decades ago we introduced sushi and kebab into our diet. Did you then hear anyone prophesy that in that way we would save the world from hunger?’

Sushi didn’t even save our wallet, with what it costs. Anyway, no, nobody said that. However…

«But nothing. Here the problem is precisely in communication. They didn’t limit themselves to telling us: “Here are the crickets, whoever wants them eat them, whoever doesn’t want them can do without them”. They went further, they argued that in this way we would solve the problem of world hunger. It does not work like that”.

In a sense, the world‘s population is increasing and therefore more and more food is needed. Or not?

“This is true. But food is not only what fills our stomachs, it is also what nourishes us and allows us to feel better. Look, the relationship with food needs energy. And energy doesn’t come from proteins, it comes from carbohydrates».

For us mere mortals the word “carbohydrates” is synonymous with “steaming plate of spaghetti”. Long live dry pasta, are you saying?

«We are the longest-lived country in the world not because we have the best or most efficient doctors (for heaven’s sake, there are those too), but because we can count on a microclimate and a diet that is unmatched. It is the Mediterranean diet that allows us to live better than others. Having clarified this, the human organism needs a lot of petrol, engine oil and power. Instead, lately we only hear the refrain that it is better to “increase proteins” and that we must get them “from insects so we can also clear our conscience and not kill animals”».

Well, it’s not that crickets aren’t living beings if we put it this way…

“Precisely. But they are not perceived as animals. If they proposed to increase the production of milk or eggs I would also agree. So you don’t kill the cow or the hen. But if you turn to insects, it’s always a matter of murder”.

Perpetrated on a larger scale, I might add.

“Certain. They need a lot. And among other things to obtain a result that is not so obvious».

Meaning what?

«Someone says that the proteins of some insects are even 50%. This is a false indication: it is not the percentage, it is the quantity that interests us. If an insect weighs a gram and 10% of this gram is made up of proteins: how many insects do I have to eat to be able to balance what could be a trivial steak?».

It seems like one of Pierino’s problems, in short, a third grade question. Are there any risks too? For health, I mean.

«All the high-protein diets we have followed in the last twenty years have created problems for the kidneys and over time also for the heart. When we use a food rich in proteins, there are always fats behind it. But there’s more.”

What?

«Unlike the meat and fish that we already know, insects have allergenic proteins that are typical of the Eastern world and that we don’t have. If we work like this, we will also be able to produce other diseases. Not to mention that some pathogens can give these insects Salmonella or Escherichia coli for which they must necessarily be treated with drugs ».

One moment, excuse me. Are you referring to possible cricket farms?

«If we want to raise them for nutritional purposes, we must guarantee their non-microbial alteration and to do this we must give them antibiotics. To make them grow faster, then, we have to fill them with hormones. We are not in these conditions.”

It doesn’t even seem very eco-sustainable to me, as a system. What do you think?

“It can hardly be. This is why I say that whoever puts his hand over his heart like when the national anthem is sung and keeps repeating that we are saving the environment is wrong. Mind you, if I were in the Sahara with nothing to survive I would even eat a cricket. But to survive.”

Is it true that it is a very acidic food?

“Certainly. One thing is cricket flour, another is the insect that has the cuticle: this is difficult to digest because it produces a hydrochloric hyper-secretion and also favors gastroesophageal reflux. On the other hand, flours are the ones that contain the most allergenics».

In short, there is always something. What about synthetic meat?

“It’s another problem. But again: the problem isn’t the synthetic meat, it’s what they intended. Do you know how it is produced?».

It’s better if you explain it to me.

«It starts with stem cells that are duplicated, then placed in a sort of “scaffolding” and mixed with minerals, vitamins, thickeners and other substances. At this point you put them in a bioreactor until you get to a pulp that they call steak and I call “meatball with an unpleasant taste and taste”».

It doesn’t look very inviting.

“Forget the gastronomy part. The point is that when we make a drug there is an ethics committee that dictates the rules. Stadiums are made on mice, on guinea pigs. Here instead they produced it immediately. Have you ever been to one of the only two restaurants in the world that are licensed to serve this meat?”

Honestly not, but your explanation doesn’t help to whet your appetite…

“One is in Israel and one in Singapore. If he wants to enter he must sign the indemnity. Do you understand? A sheet that relieves responsibilities. But what are we talking about? They are products whose effects on health we do not know, we cannot be the guinea pigs. We’ve been admonishing people to limit their use of meat for years and now they want us to eat it with double protein?’

By the way: how much meat do we Italians eat? Much less than in the past or am I wrong?

“Much less, that’s correct. According to Istat data, we eat 75 grams of meat a day, on average. Of these 25 are red meat. Americans eat 160 kilos of meat every year, we 30. The WHO (that is, the World Health Organisation, ed) says that we must eat 500 grams a week. We’re already below the threshold.”

So the government was right to ban the synthetic one?

«He did very well. She had courage. We have too many ultra-processed foods. Synthetic meat arrives, but then there’s caffeine, gluten, whey, preservatives, hydrogenated fats: but what else should we do? Is all of this respecting ecology and safeguarding health? Come on, let’s be serious.”