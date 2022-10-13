If you eat a clove of garlic before going to sleep, the benefits for the body will be remarkable: the incredible happens.

Garlic is a bulb that belongs to the family of Aliaceae and was probably born in the regions of Central Asia. Then spread practically all over the world, even in Italy there are several crops of white garlic, pink garlic and red garlic.

According to the data, every 100 grams of product provide 41 calories80 g of water, 0.9 g of protein, 0.6 g of lipids, 3.1 g of fiber, 5 mg of vitamin C1.3 mg of niacin, 0.14 of thiamine, 600 mg of potassium, 1.5 mg of iron, 3 mg of soda and 14 mg of calcium.

Source of powerful antioxidants, its molecule that is allicin, it should not be underestimated since it is antiviral and antimiotic. Furthermore, allicin promotes the health of the cardiovascular system lowering blood pressure.

Mainly used as a condiment for an incredible number of dishes, there are also those who make dishes based on garlic and rather sophisticated soups.

In fact, consume one clove of garlic before going to sleep it could have super positive implications: the benefits of this practice are crazy.

Every night before going to sleep you should eat a clove of garlic: the benefits would be significant. According to popular tradition, the consumption of garlic promotes sleep. The bulb in question would be capable of decrease stress levels and stimulate serotonin.

At the moment it must be said however, there are no particular studies that would confirm this thesis. This is a simple grandmother’s remedy: past generations, when there were no drugs to facilitate sleep, they used it to combat nervousness and to relax.

There is also another rather unusual popular belief: whoever sleeps with a garlic under his pillow, rests better. Leaving aside popular beliefs and opinions, however, garlic is a food capable of bringing countless benefits. As we have emphasized, it is a source of minerals and nutrients essential for the body and acts in an important way.

Garlic has therefore always been considered a very important food. Tradition says that used correctly, or in various ways before sleeping, it can cause very benign effects for the body. Hence, eating a clove of garlic before bed can be beneficial.