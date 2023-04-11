Inflammatory diseases such as rheumatism or arthritis are widespread. The causes are manifold. In addition to genetic factors, diet also plays a crucial role.

Studies have found that acidic foods increase inflammation, while alkaline foods tend to curb it. Sour does not refer to the taste, but to whether acid is formed during metabolism. This is the case, for example, with meat, grain and dairy products or sweets. On the other hand, fruit and vegetables, nuts or herbs have a base-forming effect.

Three simple recipes prevent inflammation

Saskia Johanna Rosenow experienced first-hand how an alkaline diet can affect well-being: for years she suffered from recurring inflammation – until she finally changed her diet.

In her book “Anti-Inflammation Kitchen – Finally healthy & fit with basic nutrition” (Edel Verlag), she explains what this looks like today. In it, she also shares some of her favorite recipes. There are three of them here.

Warm breakfast casserole with fruit

Ingredients for two servings

100 grams of rolled oats

1 tbsp ground almonds

200 ml Cashewmilch

1 ripe banana

200 g fruit and/or berries (e.g. apples, raspberries or blueberries)

3 tbsp applesauce

2 tablespoons date syrup

1 TL Zimtpulver

1 vanilla bean

preparation

Preheat the oven to 200 degrees top and bottom heat. Peel the banana and mash it in a bowl with a fork. Mix in the cashew milk and apple sauce. Fold in the date syrup, cinnamon, vanilla pulp and the oat flakes. Spread the finished mass in a casserole dish. Wash the fruit, deseed if necessary and cut into bite-sized pieces. Sort the berries, wash and pat dry. Spread the fruit and/or berries over the mixture and sprinkle with the ground almonds. Bake the casserole in the oven for about 20 minutes and serve warm.

Lentil wraps with mushrooms and hummus

Ingredients for two servings

200 grams of red lentils

250 g mushrooms (e.g. king oyster mushrooms or shiitake)

150 g Hummus

100 g Rocket

sage leaves

coconut oil

salt and pepper

preparation

For the wraps, soak the lentils in water overnight. If you want it to go faster, buy red lentils in a can – they don’t have to be soaked. Then rinse in a sieve and puree in a blender with 350 milliliters of fresh water and a teaspoon of salt. Heat some oil in a pan and fry the dough in portions on both sides over medium heat to form wraps. For the filling, clean the mushrooms, wipe dry and cut into small pieces. Sort the rocket, wash and spin dry. Wash the sage and pat dry. Heat some oil in a pan and sauté the mushrooms with the sage over medium heat. Season with salt and pepper. Spread the wraps with the hummus, top with rocket and the mushroom mixture, roll up and serve.

Sesame butter fudge with raspberries

Ingredients for two servings

1 handful of fresh raspberries or frozen raspberries (optional)

125 g sugar-free dark chocolate

100 g Sesammus (Tahini)

Spices to taste (e.g. Ceylon cinnamon powder, turmeric powder, freshly grated nutmeg, cardamom powder), sea salt flakes

preparation

Pick the fresh raspberries, wash and pat dry. Chop the dark chocolate and melt in a metal bowl over the hot water while stirring. Add sesame butter and spices and mix well. Place raspberries in a silicone mold with individual compartments (such as an ice cube mold). Divide the chocolate tahini mixture among the compartments and sprinkle with salt. If desired, top with crumbled, freeze-dried raspberries. The form for one to two hours in the Refrigerator stand until the mass has hardened and can be easily pressed out of the mold.

This article was written by spot on news AG