Eat healthy spending little and without waste: the best foods

The idea that eat healthy has a higher cost than when you go to fast food and the like is very common. Indeed, if we try to snoop inside of BIO or niche shops, this idea is likely to be confirmed. In this way, even with good will, one tends to give up a healthy and correct diet almost immediately.

The protein sources that cost the most — It is known that proteins must not be lacking in a healthy and balanced diet. The first thing that comes to mind with the term "protein" are meat and fish, two of the most expensive foods ever, especially if fresh and of good quality. They must be included in the diet, but in reality their consumption must have a frequency of about 3 times a week for each category of food. In addition, as far as fish is concerned, it is possible to buy it frozen natural. In this way the costs will be lower, as will the waste: of a frozen food you can only cook what you eat, while the rest can be placed back in the freezer. Shopping canned products, especially if in glass jars, it is possible to find good quality fish fillets (salmon, tuna, mackerel, etc.) at lower prices. In these cases you either buy them naturalimmersed in a brine, or in oil, always paying attention on the label whether it is extra virgin olive oil.

The protein sources that cost less — Among the protein sources that cost less we certainly find the eggs. One serving is approximately equal to two eggs and, contrary to popular belief, there is no set maximum amount of eggs for the week, it all depends on your individual daily calorie intake. For a correct rotation of the main courses, a consumption frequency of 2-3 times a week is recommended. One of the biggest advantages of this food is that it is very versatile: it can be cooked in many different ways (hard-boiled, pan fried, ox eye, etc.), and can be combined with many foods, including vegetables. The preparation of egg and vegetable-based omelettes or flans allows you to create highly satiating protein dishes, and at reasonable prices.

Another very cheap protein source consists of legumes: chickpeas, beans, lentils, grass peas, lupins and soybeans. The average consumption of this food in Italy is very low compared to the doses recommended by the Guidelines for Healthy and Correct Nutrition, which recommend them at least 3 or 4 times a week. I am absolutely there cheaper and more sustainable protein source also for the environment. Consumed in combination with cereals such as bread, pasta, rice, barley, spelled, they allow us to obtain the same proteins and essential amino acids as a steak.

The good oil — A healthy diet involves the use of a few good quality condiments, preferring oil rather than other condiments of animal origin such as butter, lard or lard. As for the oil it is necessary choose extra virgin olive oil (EVO). The costs of this product are quite high, but the quantity of oil that should be used at each meal is very minimal (maximum 1-2 tbsp).