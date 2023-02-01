Beware of signs of potential milk intolerance: there is a specific test to determine if you are affected.

A recent study, with surprising results, has shown that, all over the world, about 68% of the population suffer from ailments related to milk malabsorption.

This case study is mainly widespread in Asia, but also concerns the western hemisphere, especially the countries of northern Europe. Lactose intolerance it comes from the body’s inability to synthesize this sugarcomposed of two monosaccharides: glucose and galactose.

This occurrence arises from one reduced production of the enzyme lactaseattributed to the splitting of the two components of lactose, a fundamental condition for their absorption.

From about the age of twenty, the production of lactase enzyme begins to slow downhindering easy digestion of milk and its derivatives: the most common signs are abdominal bloating, painful cramps and dysentery following ingestion.

Milk intolerances: the main causes

First of all, it should be noted that the reduced production of the lactase enzyme in adulthood is absolutely physiological it’s natural. Very often, therefore, during maturity most individuals tend to show lactose intolerance. Other causes could be: celiac disease, pregnancy, or infectious gastroenteritis. We also mention a rather rare pediatric pathology, the congenital lactase deficiencyand which afflicts the little ones with the above symptoms, but even more amplified than the adult subject.

If in doubt, it is always advisable to request the opinion of a specialist sector: it will be able to correctly calibrate the inclusion of milk in your food plan, avoiding any health risks. There is also a test able to determine, or debunk with certainty, the alleged lactose intolerance: let’s find out what it is.

Test for lactose intolerance

Surely milk is a very nutritious food, and rich in vitamins of group A, B, essential amino acids, calcium and phosphorus. At the end of the growth period, however, the body itself seems to want to give up taking this drink, and gives up producing the instrument necessary for correct synthesis, the lactase enzyme.

Regarding a possible lactose intolerance, we can carry out the Breath Test, or Breath Test, used for making an accurate diagnosis. It involves the ingestion of milk during an observation period: if lactose intolerant, the body it will push the colon to ferment it thanks to the intervention of the bacterial microflora, which will produce a particular gas. This gas then goes up to the pulmonary alveoli, and is expelled through the canonical exhalation maneuver. Depending on the percentage of hydrogen emanated with the exhalation, the specialists will be able to certify the suspected intolerance.